Picture this scene. We are at the circus sitting in the bleachers amazed at the skill and courage of those trapeze artists high above the ground. The ringmaster quiets the crowd and says, “Folks, how many of you believe that this daring man can ride safely across the high wire with someone on his shoulders?”
We all loudly cheer “yes!” and then he says, “Great! Who would like to be the first to sit on his shoulders?”
Silence in the big top.
That is the difference between faith and doubt. You and I are like that: a mixture of faith and doubt. The question is which one calls the shots in our lives? The doubts often win because they keep us safe, sitting on our hands in the bleachers. Our doubts ask questions like, “What will this cost me? What is in it for me? How will I be better off? What recognition will I get?”
At one point the disciples asked Jesus to give them more faith so they could do more of what they saw him doing as he constantly reached out to the lowliest, the sickest and the outcast. His response was to tell them that faith the size of a mustard seed was sufficient to enable them to do the same.
Jesus calls upon his followers to live lives of service, putting others ahead of themselves. He also said that whatever our faith is, and there is always an element of doubt, is sufficient for us as well. It is in selfless service that we discover the surprising truth of the Gospel. It is when we are lost in service to others that we are truly found, just like we sing in “Amazing Grace.”
We have all kinds of opportunities to discover this truth for ourselves, some big and others quite small. I clearly recall one little example when I was on my way to meet some friends at the golf course. I confess to being one of those compulsive people who cannot stand to be late and I was getting anxious as the traffic began to build up and really slow down.
I saw up ahead a large truck trying to merge onto the highway but, of course, no one was giving him an inch. Without a lot of thought I blinked my lights and let him pull in front of me, pretty much making sure that I would be late. I was almost shocked at the warm feeling I suddenly noticed inside myself, and it stayed with me the entire day, even when arriving after my friends had teed off.
I bet everyone reading this knows exactly what that feels like. I could almost hear the words of Jesus in my head: “Dave, that is what I have been trying to tell you all along, you receive by giving away. You are first when you put yourself last.” I wish I did that more often.
We have all had those moments when we said “yes” when we didn’t really have the time, or we gave away more money that our budget allowed, or we set aside our own rock-hard conclusion to listen to another, or we got so busy helping a neighbor that two hours went by and we forgot why we were upset that morning.
Exactly why that happens I cannot really explain, but we all know that truth. And if we wait until we have “enough faith” to step out we will just stay sitting in the bleachers. Each of us has enough faith this very moment to do the right thing if we choose to do so.