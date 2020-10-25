Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a sermon delivered on Sept. 11 by the Rev. C Renee Edwards, pastor of Mt. Hermon and Woodland United Methodist churches.
Do you ever find yourself anxious? Do you ever find the anxiety you experience distracts you, causing you to lose your focus?
Several years ago, my clergy friend, Sue, and I traveled to Louisiana to attend the New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival. And as you can imagine, prior to leaving for the Bayou, I heard many stories about Bourbon Street, the French Quarter and Harrah’s Casino — stories that would cause the hair on the back of my neck to stand straight up.
I can also remember after hearing one such story, I began to second-guess whether a vacation in NOLA was such a hot idea after all. Frankly, I was feeling a little more than anxious; I was terrified to put it mildly. Still, we two women of the cloth boarded a plane in Norfolk, rented a car upon landing at the Louis Armstrong Airport and then made our way to the timeshare we would be staying at for the week. I’ve got to tell you, I was out of my element to say the least!
On our second day there, my sidekick and I decided to do the touristy thing: grab some genuine Cajun food from a semi-open air eatery and then take a stroll down Bourbon Street and on to the French Quarter. Before leaving the eatery, Sue decided to order a bread pudding to go. As we walked down the main thoroughfare and hung a right on Bourbon, I noticed the sidewalk was quite congested and some folks with not-so-friendly faces were sitting in empty storefront doorways.
This made me somewhat uneasy. So I suggested to Sue she walk closest to the curb, while I walked nearest the door and alleyways, thinking if anyone attempted to solicit us for money, I would be in a better position to ward them off. Not only were there not-so-friendly faces in door and alleys, there were also street musicians playing their hearts out using empty five-gallon buckets and drum sticks. As we walked along, I frequently reminded Sue to step out of the way of the foot traffic if she wanted to stop and take a picture or listen to the musicians.
Needless to say in our travels that day, one of us got a bit more distracted than the other and tripped over a bicycle rack, only saving herself from falling flat on her face by grabbing hold of a lamp post. Now I realize you had to be there to appreciate the humor in all this, but I thought I would die laughing once we got Sue upright. Sue, however, seemed to be far more concerned about that bread pudding than her bruised ego. Since then, we have joked about that afternoon on Bourbon Street more times than I can count.
Funny isn’t it, how my anxiety about those not-so-friendly faces in the door and alleyways and Sue’s becoming distracted by the drummers almost derailed our afternoon strolling the streets in the Big Easy?
Anxiety, distraction, focus seem to sum up the theme in Paul’s letter to the church at Philippi. However, before the Apostle spoke to anxiety, he addressed the church as you and I might address a longtime friend. “Therefore, my brothers, you whom I love and long for, my joy and crown, that is how you should stand firm in the Lord, dear friends!” I can only imagine the smiles that must have come over the faces in the congregation when they read these words — to know that they gladdened Paul’s heart and that he treasured them. Similarly, that he wanted them to be grounded in their faith.
It’s interesting though, in the very next paragraph of his letter, the Apostle acknowledges the tension that exists between Euodia and Syntyche and calls upon Clement to help them resolve the matter. Why? Because it is pretty obvious Euodia and Syntyche may well have lost their focus. The Apostle is telling them: Don’t let anyone steal your joy; take stock in the good of every day; look for that which unites you rather than that which separates you; don’t go losing your focus. I love what he says, “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!” And listen to this, “Let your gentleness be evident to all.”
I don’t know about you, but I am not one who thrives on conflict, whether in my personal life or in my professional life. To be quite honest, it takes too much energy and it infringes on my productivity. Frankly, it steals my joy. Rather, I prefer peace and tranquility in my life and in my relationships with others and with God. Tension causes me great anxiety and distracts me. Ultimately, it causes me to lose focus on what is most important and what is not.
In Matthew 6: 25-34, we find words spoken by Jesus surrounding worry and loss of focus. Eugene Peterson’s translates the text this way: “If you decide for God, living a life of God-worship, it follows that you don’t fuss about what’s on the table at mealtimes or whether the clothes in your closet are in fashion. There is far more to your life than the food you put in your stomach, more to your outer appearance than the clothes you hang on your body. Look at the birds, free and unfettered, not tied down to a job description, careless in the care of God. And you count far more to him than birds.
“Has anyone by fussing in front of the mirror ever gotten taller by so much as an inch? All this time and money wasted on fashion — do you think it makes that much difference? Instead of looking at the fashions, walk out into the fields and look at the wildflowers. They never primp or shop, but have you ever seen color and design quite like it? The ten best-dressed men and women in the country look shabby alongside them.
“If God gives such attention to the appearance of wildflowers — most of which are never even seen — don’t you think he’ll attend to you, take pride in you, do his best for you? ... People who don’t know God and the way he works fuss over these things, but you know both God and how he works. Steep your life in God-reality, God-initiative, God-provisions.
“Don’t worry about missing out. You’ll find all your everyday human concerns will be met. Give your entire attention to what God is doing right now, and don’t get worked up about what may or may not happen tomorrow. God will help you deal with whatever hard things come up when the time comes.”
At first read, this passage seems to apply to one’s physical desires and needs. However, it is applicable to every other aspect of our lives and the life and work of the church.
You know if we allow ourselves to become anxious or to worry; if we allow ourselves to become distracted (or lose focus), we will completely miss the lesson and the blessing. We are supposed to give whatever it is over to God, to lay it at the foot of the cross. Every day, but more especially, every Sunday, we have the opportunity to lay our concerns before God during our morning prayer. Do we do that as a church? More specifically, do you do that as an individual? Beyond all that though, do we as a church, do you as individual take it all back? It does us no good to lay our concerns out there but then pick them all back up. When we do, we rob God from blessing us and we rob ourselves of the blessing.
Paul writes, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” More to the point, if we want to know peace, we must come to know The Prince of Peace.
Whether it comes to this local congregation or our individual lives, we are called to never lose sight, never lose focus of who and whose we are, regardless of what is going on around us. We live in a world full of distractions, a world where evil seeks to kill, steal and destroy. However, our God, the creator of the heavens and the earth and all that is in them, says with confidence, “Do not be anxious, do not become distracted. Keep your eyes fixed on Me, take note of how I have and how I am working in your life, as well as the life of the church. Note too, that whatever comes, I am the One true constant in this constantly changing world. This is My promise to you and to all the world ... and you, my friend, can take that all the way to the bank.”