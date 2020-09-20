“My God, my God, why have You forsaken me? Far from my deliverance are the words of my groaning. O my God, I cry by day, but You do not answer; and by night but I have no rest.” — Psalm 22:1-2
Never has a generation been more connected. With iPhones, computers, and Bluetooth touchscreen smartwatches, we are connected.
Yet loneliness is an epidemic in our society; the feeling that no one cares. There are times, even as Christians, when each of us must grapple with God’s silence; prayers not answered.
What do you do when God is silent? Atheists will tell us that the reason God seems silent is because He is absent: “No one is home at that address.”
I take strong exception to that statement. Hebrews 13:5 quotes the instruction God gave Moses (Deuteronomy 31:6) when He said, “I will never desert you, nor will I ever forsake you.”
The writer of this psalm is obviously one who has experienced the nearness of God in his life. Only one who has known the love and companionship of another can feel forsaken or abandoned.
Now he does not know why God has abandoned him. When prayers go unanswered or one suffers serous problems, the despair that is experienced is often expressed in one or two words, “Why?” or “Why Lord?”
He could understand that the testing of faith develops patience, perseverance and maturity (James 1:3,4). He probably knew that one who has suffered is better able to sympathize with and comfort others. But what he couldn’t understand was why the righteous and godly had to bear a much greater load of suffering than others at times. There should be an answer. But no answer comes. What should he do?
And one little word turns night to day, gloom to happiness, hopelessness to contentment. Yet!
“Yet, You are holy...” “Yet...” helps us understand that there are two sides to the story. Yet reminds us that even in this dark hour we begin to see faith shine through. We see the greatness of God acknowledged and proclaimed. Former victories are remembered. God is still enthroned. For generations He has delivered people.
How do you react when God is silent? I have a friend that is faithful in keeping a journal. She can look back over not just weeks and months but years and see the prayers that she has lifted up to God and then within a short period of time or sometimes a year or more, the answer that God gave to her prayers. I admit I am poor in keeping track of my prayer requests as she does. But the value in doing so reminds us often that God does answer. He is not silent. He simply is not on our time schedule.
And we forget. We fail to remember from one day to the next how He meets our needs and provides for us. And when something really tragic comes we often feel that God is silent.
Tony Evans said, “When God is silent, He is not still. God does some of His best work in the dark. Trust Him — He’s there.” That’s good advice. God never leaves us.
Perhaps you need to keep a journal of your prayers and His answers that you can look back over the years as the psalmist does here and be reminded that God is still on the throne, He still loves you, He still cares, and He is not silent.
I close with this, not because it fits well into my devotion, but because it is a vivid reminder that no matter how dark the day or silent the night, God is still there. It was scratched on the wall of a cellar in Germany during the Holocaust in World War II. We don’t know by whom, but obviously it was someone whose faith sustained them in the mist of a horror:
”I believe in the sun even when it is not shining.
”I believe in love even when I cannot feel it.
”I believe in God even when He is silent.”
How about you? Do you believe ... yet?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.