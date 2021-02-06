We really don’t like suffering, and we do everything in our power to avoid it, but we all know that is just not possible.
Theologian/philosopher Albert Schweitzer once said that those who have been hurt always carry the scar of that hurt within them. Because of that, they are drawn closer to others who have suffered, calling it the “brotherhood (also sisterhood) of those who bear the mark of pain.”
But isn’t it true that when we are hurt, we want to get through it, forget about it, and move on?
Henri Nouwen wrote in his “Wounded Healer” that Christians are called to respond differently to the suffering in our lives. His premise is that that term describes both Jesus Christ and those of us who have chosen to follow him.
Nouwen is suggesting that we must not try to put our hurts and pain behind us and forget about them, but instead carry those wounds, those scars, with us so we’re able to be with and help others who are suffering. It seems to me that is just what the Cross represents: suffering leading to healing and new life.
One of the laws laid down for Israel in the Book of Exodus is that the Israelites must always welcome a stranger. Why? “Because once you were a stranger in the land, too.” In other words, you know what it is like to be in that situation, so you must never let anyone else feel the way you did.
Jesus was clear that we are to “serve the least of these,” and to “love our neighbor as ourselves.” And, of course, he included all other human beings as our “neighbor.” This is a challenge, to say the least. Each of us has our own way of determining who our neighbors are, and sadly, it usually has to do with how much alike we are.
We are all aware of the success of the many twelve-step support groups in our communities for alcohol and drug addiction, depression, cancer, anger, the list goes on. Why do they work? One reason: the healing power of common experience. When a suffering person pours out his or her anguish, feeling very alone and isolated, it is hard to describe the sudden hope and relief to hear another say, “Yes, I know. Me too.”
And the truth is that color, appearance, ethnicity, education, and other human differences are totally irrelevant as the power of shared suffering transcends all of those invented barriers. It is a power every one of us possesses.
The point is that when we recognize our common human suffering, we may become more aware of how much we can help other people simply by sharing the hurt and pain every one of us will experience.
That does not mean, of course, that we become morbid ambulance chasers, but rather that we notice those times when we encounter someone who is where we have been, and we reach out our hand to help.
That is the power of the Christian faith. When we are in one of those sad or lost times in our lives, if we listen, we can hear a quiet voice whisper, “Yes, I know. Me too.”
That is unique claim of the Christian faith: that Almighty God chose to come to earth as one of us, to live, rejoice, suffer, and die just as every person who ever lived. God’s promise is not that we will understand everything in life, or that we will not experience suffering. The promise is that God has lived it all, and is with us very personally and lovingly every moment of this life and into the next.
I have an image of waking up in heaven, being on my knees, opening my eyes, and seeing, when I look up, the smiling face of Jesus. He reaches out his hand and says, “Pretty rough wasn’t it? Come on, let me show you around the home that has been prepared for you.”
Corny? Maybe, but I wouldn’t be surprised.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.