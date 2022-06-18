“For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men who suppress the truth in unrighteousness. ... For this reason God gave them over to degrading passions, for their women exchanged the natural function for that which is unnatural, and in the same way also the men abandoned the natural function of the woman and burned in their desire toward one another, men with men committing indecent acts and receiving in their own persons the due penalty of their error.” — Romans 1:18, 26-27
How far we have fallen as a nation when a president, Barack Obama, dedicates the Stonewall National Monument in New York City to LGBTQ rights. A monument to sin!
A law professor resigns from a prominent law school in Washington, D.C. because he is unable to accept its “woke” policies and states that he has a “target on his back.”
The Carolina Panthers now celebrate having a transgender cheerleader.
A professor at Walden University and a doctor in Minnesota publish an article in a women’s magazine entitled “A Dozen Gender Identity Terms Everyone Should Know.”
Genesis 1:27 tells us, “God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him, male and female He created them.” Just two: male and female.
In Romans 1, verses 26 and 27 Paul uses the phrase “natural function.” He says that the “men abandoned the natural function of the woman.”
“The issue is not one’s natural orientation or one’s natural preference, but of natural function,” radio personality Matt Slick said. “Preference is internal. Function, in this context, is biological and its related to design, which is why Paul tells us that the men gave up the natural function of the woman and burned for other men.”
Paul’s words are not a blanket condemnation of sexual desire and expression. God gave those things to humanity (see Genesis 2:23-25) as a gift to be enjoyed between husband and wife before sin entered into the world. What Paul is describing is the unchecked corruption of this beautiful gift.
In verse 18, Paul says that the wrath of God is being revealed. I believe God has abandoned some because of the consequences of their own sinful choices. This is biblical. Read Judges 10:10-14, Proverbs 1:24-31, and Hosea 4:17. In Matthew 15:14 Jesus was speaking about the Pharisees when He said, “They are blind leaders of the blind ... let them alone.”
In his book, “The Problem of Pain,” C.S. Lewis said, “The lost will forever face their horrible ‘freedom’ they have demanded.” Those who reject God and His Word, and His ways are saying that they want nothing to do with God. They don’t follow Him and they don’t want to obey His commands. They are saying they want “freedom” from God and eventually there comes a time when God pulls away from them.
Each of us has a choice. We can believe what the Bible teaches or we can believe what our culture today says is correct.
The Bible teaches that homosexual temptation can be resisted. No one is born a homosexual. There are individuals who struggle with homosexual tendencies. Some struggle with alcoholic tendencies. Some people, mostly men, struggle with pornographic tendencies. I know people who struggle with the tendency to gossip. Hebrews 12:1 speaks of us running a race: “Let us lay aside every weight and the sin that easily entangles us.”
There are some sins that I do not have a problem with. There are others that I struggle with.
But the good news is that any sinful temptation you face can be resisted. As 1 Corinthians 10:13 reminds us, “No temptation has seized you except what is common to man. And God is faithful; He will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, He will also provide a way out so that you can stand up under it.”
Notice the solution: God’s faithfulness. Jesus is the only One who can change you into a disciple of Christ. And He will do it to anyone who is willing to follow Him.