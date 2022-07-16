“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.” — I John 4:7
John speaks from the 1st century to the 21st century with simplicity and clarity. John had no way to see our world of medical wizardry, plastic card economics and computer gridlock. He could not imagine a day of high-tech micro-electronics and fiber-optics, of environmental and ergonomic problems.
How could John know he would be writing to a culture that pollster George Gallup Jr. described as a generation “who don’t walk their talk,” to people who “want the fruits of religion, but not the obligations,” to people who “revere the Bible, but don’t read it.” But the Holy Spirit of God inspired John to write so that, regardless of color, ethnicity or culture, sinners might be saved.
Verse 10 of I John chapter 4 states, “In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.”
But not everyone thinks highly of this love. Ted Turner stated that “Christianity is a religion for losers.” He told the Dallas Morning News that Jesus wasted His time when He died on the cross.
Turner is like the ancient skeptics described by Paul who looked at the cross as “foolishness ... and a stumbling block” instead of “the power of God and the wisdom of God.”
According to the Ted Turners of this world only losers would put their faith in a savior who lost His own life. And the Ted Turners of our day are simply the reflection of the post-Christian age. Our society is moving more and more from reliance upon God as the center of our culture.
There is a lot of love in this post-Christian age, but it is the love that the apostle Paul predicted when he wrote to Timothy. I Timothy 3:2-4 speaks of people that are “lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud ... lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God.”
Our challenge, yours and mine, regardless of the culture around us, or what our neighbor does, or what is taught by the educated elite in schools and universities, is to love God without reservation or hesitation.
Verse 9 tells us how to do this: ”By this the love of God was manifested in us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world so that we might live through Him.” In spite of our sin and rebellion, God loves us because He is love. God became a man in the person of His Son in order to rescue us from an eternal separation from Himself. Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 5:19, “God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto Himself.”
John 3:16 tells us, “God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.”
On the border of Kansas and Nebraska lived a Native American tribe known as the Skike Pawnee. For centuries there had an annual human sacrifice. A young maiden would be captured from another tribe, treated as a queen for a brief time, then tied to a scaffold and shot to death with an arrow.
In 1817 a beautiful young Comanche girl was captured and tied to the place of the Pawnee’s Morning Star sacrifice. But the son of the chief, Petalesharo, wanted to end the annual slaughter. Petalesharo rode his horse to the scaffold and cut her down and escaped before the shocked men of the tribe could react. He returned the frightened girl to her own tribe. Then he went back home, believing he would be killed. Instead, he became a hero to the Pawnees for risking his life to save another.
Petaleshjaro, son of Knife Chief, was called to Washington, D.C., in 1821, where President James Monroe presented him with a silver medal that included the inscription, “Bravest of the Brave.”
God’s love sent His only Son to save us. He rescued us from eternal death, even though He was not spared. Romans 8:32 tells us that God “did not spare His own Son, but gave Him up for us all.” Jesus said, “The Son of Man (came) to give His life as a ransom for many.”
The Son of God alone is the “Bravest of the Brave.”