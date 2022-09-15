One of the precious promises to the believer is God’s promise of protection. Peter reminds us in 1 Peter 5:6-7 to humble ourselves under God’s mighty hand, casting all our cares upon God because God cares for us. Over and again in Scripture, one finds records of how God provides for His children.

In Exodus 14:13-14, one finds Moses leading the nation of Israel out of slavery in Egypt. At this juncture in history, the children of Israel had been in bondage for roughly 400 years. They had no army, strategic military planning, and perhaps no mindset to fight for their freedom. God spoke to the people through Moses and said, do not be afraid. Stand still and see the salvation of God, which He will accomplish for you. The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.