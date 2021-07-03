Psalm 33 gives no hints as to what event in Israel’s history is being referred to. It suggests that the psalm was intended to reach beyond Israel’s borders and beyond Israel’s ancient history. Two nations are described: the kind of nation that God blesses and the kind of nation that God breaks.
In his book, “Hitler’s Cross: How the Cross Was Used to Promote the Nazi Agenda,” Erwin W. Lutzur analyses the Nazi agenda for Germany and how the German church responded. He wrote: “Since Germans had for centuries celebrated Christmas and Easter, Hitler had to reinterpret their meaning. Christmas was turned into a totally pagan festival; in fact, at least for the SS troops. Its date was changed to December 21, the date of the winter solstice. Carols and Nativity plays were banned from the schools in 1938, and even the name Christmas was changed to ‘Yuletide.’ Crucifixes were eliminated from the classrooms, and Easter was turned into a holiday that heralded the arrival of spring.”
Sound familiar? Not too long ago a former president tried to do basically the same thing when he was in office.
Tomorrow we celebrate the 245th anniversary of our country’s birth. And while I know our country will never be a truly Christian nation in every sense, my concern is equally about what is happening to our country and its freedoms. In Proverbs 14:34, Solomon wrote, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people.”
There has never been a time when we have perfect leaders. We don’t expect that any more than we expect perfect preachers, perfect Sunday School teachers, perfect elders and deacons. Right living promotes a nation to greatness while wrong living degrades it to decay. No nation can rise above the character of its leadership.
We have many politicians quoting Scripture and claiming to be Christians. But if they are going to claim Christ, they need to be consistent with their conduct and speech.
I am registered with a political party but am neither Republican or Democrat. I am a Christian. I vote for the person who I think holds more closely, in their life and not just their words, to godly principles. And I believe that godly men have a responsibility to demand righteousness from our leaders.
We need some Nathans who, as is recounted in 2 Samuel 12, will put their finger in the king’s face and say, “You are the man!” We need John the Baptists who, at the risk of their own necks, as we’re told in Matthew 14, will accuse the king when he is immoral. We need men and women who are not interested in being the “Outstanding Person of the Year,” who are not interested in winning popularity polls or being elected President of the Grand Poobahs, but are more interested in pleasing God, honoring Christ, and being bold enough to share their faith publicly.
Sometimes that means going up against big people. Remember when then presidential candidate Jimmy Carter granted an interview to “Playboy” magazine? I couldn’t believe a man with such stated convictions as he would do such a thing. I believe a man who aspires to high office ought to have a greater respect for that office than to grant an interview to a vulgar, pornographic tabloid like “Playboy,” which was the pioneer in the field of pornography. Today, newsstands are cluttered with smut sheets of all kinds. “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people.”
There are many wonderful things about our great nation. But we need men and women who will help exalt this nation and hold to ethical standards. Men and women willing to bring back God in our communities, schools and universities. Men and women of Christian character. It will be infectious.