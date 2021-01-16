The Christian faith is based on God’s promises that good will prevail, justice will be served, and evil will be overcome. That is all well and good, but our problem is that we have not yet seen that happen.
Wouldn’t it be nice to live every day as if everything would indeed, be all right? However, when we look around, we see plenty of evil and injustice and suffering, so what are these promises really about?
We Christians cannot explain the suffering in the world any better than the atheist. We do not suffer any less than the atheist. Whether we like it or not, and we don’t, this is part and parcel of being alive.
It seems to me that we are in “already/not-yet” kind of world. God has “already” begun his Kingdom in the world with the birth of Jesus we just celebrated. But, obviously it is “not-yet” complete as even his Son suffered and died. So maybe the question is how can we live with love and peace and joy in the meantime?
All of us want to live lives of hope and we try to live that way, but we often feel like we have failed. We look around and see other people who seem to be able to see the good side of everything! They are happy and jolly and seemingly never down.
When something bad happens, these people are quick to find something positive and say, “Don’t worry, everything will be fine!” (Of course, the problem is that we are comparing our “insides” with their “outsides,” and that can be very misleading.) Now, sometimes these very positive people are great to have around, but as a steady diet I think many of us would find that constant happiness getting on our nerves after a while.
Why is that? Because the truth is that everything does not always work out. Sometimes things are definitely not OK. We do not always succeed. People we love do not always get well. Sometimes we do not see the “bright side” no matter how hard we try, and there are those times when we can even get sick and tired of ourselves. There are even times when we just do not feel like being happy at all! At such times the last thing we need is someone telling us, “Hey, cheer up! Jesus doesn’t ever want you to be unhappy!” Yikes.
If we are told that the Gospel calls us to a life of nothing but happiness and joy and success and feeling good all of the time, like some TV preachers teach, what happens to us when we do not feel that way? We find ourselves asking, “What is wrong with me? I must be weak or not have enough faith.”
The problem is that all of this talk of joy and optimism tries to bypass the reality and centrality of suffering and loss and pain in this world. It is too shallow in that it is based upon our feelings, and our feelings are so fickle and fleeting that they cannot be trusted.
As Christians we believe that through Jesus, God knows and has personally experienced all that we do in life and is with us through it all, including the suffering no one escapes completely. I think what this says to us is that there is a fundamental difference between phony, smiling-all-the-time optimism and deep-seated Christian hope.
When we think about it, there is a wholeness to worldly suffering that adds depth to our lives. If we were never unhappy, we could not recognize happiness. If we were never anxious, how would we know what peace feels like? If we never failed, we could not enjoy our successes.
The reality is that our feelings will come and go, and we cannot build our faith on such a shaky foundation. But what is sure and dependable and unshakable is God’s very personal love shown for you and me in Jesus.
In the 14th century, Julian of Norwich wrote, “All will be well, and all will be well, and all manner of things will be well.” We do believe that ultimately everything will be right and just and pure, but we are not there yet.
In the meantime, on the journey, we travel with the God who has lived every bit of this life as we do and walks with us through the good and the bad, the joy and the sadness, the success and the failure. Seems like that is worth a smile deep within us.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.