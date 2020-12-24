Oh, how I love Christmas! What a wonderful time of the year!
I begin my holiday music playlist as soon as Oct. 15 rolls around. I have tried but had no success finding music for the fall or for Thanksgiving. There are no harvest moon verses or “Pilgrims sojourning on the Mayflower to the new world” lyrics.
To bring in the holidays, my Christmas music begins early — to some folks’ dismay. So I try and be a bit more aware of how much and where I turn the volume up as Frank and Bing sing “We three Kings” and “I’ll be home for Christmas” and I listen as Burl Ives — his voice like hot apple cider — reads the Christmas story.
The more lights, candles, and Christmas trees adorn porches and windows, the more I revel in my memories of time spent on the farm and of Christmases in the mountains of Kentucky. I close my eyes and I am there: My grandparents showering us with love and security — traditions that envelop the spirit of generational ties that bind.
And then I open the Word and I am, once again, made fully aware that the very first Christmas was not about warm fuzzies — not at all. The very first Christmas was because we needed rescuing. We needed redemption and we needed saving.
It is a timeless story that has always been and always will be. It was God knowing that Adam and Eve would separate themselves from their Creator and set in motion a fall, a divide, a catastrophic event that would lead to eternal death. Christmas was created by God not with twinkling lights and hot chocolate, and not with nutcrackers and hot toddies — but with an entirely different package.
The Holy Spirit visited Mary, a young Jewish girl, and created in her the Savior of the world. Mary was not waiting for reindeer hooves on the roof; she was waiting to marry Joseph and live the life of a normal, Jewish woman who followed traditions. She was also waiting for her Messiah.
For almost 500 years Mary’s family awaited a king to take forceful action against their oppressors — a leader to deliver the chosen people from the yoke of the Roman empire. How could Mary, being a child of tradition, ever believe that the king would be placed inside her and grow beneath her heart?
The famous Christmas song, “Mary Did You Know?” She knew because the angel Gabriel told her. Gabriel, sent by God, announced God’s plan to Mary loud and clear. He called her “favored one” and told her the Lord was with her.
In Luke 1:30-31, Gabriel tells Mary, “Do not be afraid Mary, for you have found favor with God. And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son and you shall call His name Jesus.”
In our beautiful nativities, we see a small entourage gathered in a wooden stable. The peaceful scene features one donkey, one camel, a shepherd boy with his lamb draped over his shoulders, Mary, Joseph, and the three stately wise men — all focused on the newborn lying in a manger.
Truth be told, Mary and Joseph had just traveled 90 miles on foot, and she was about to give birth. The terrain was harsh through the Jordan River valley, filled with hills and rocks, bandits and robbers. The three wise men did not visit Jesus until he was almost 2 years old and Herod was plotting to kill the child.
Sometimes our imagination brings our own perceptions, dreams and thoughts into a story; our embellishments lead us to soften and round the brutal corners. But God’s package wasn’t tied with red ribbon and white bows. Mary, realizing that she was carrying a king, knowing full well she had never been with a man, having an angel proclaim God’s message of a miracle to her in the quiet of her small, humble room, worshiped the Lord with these words:
“My soul magnifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for He has looked on the humble estate of his servant. For behold, from now on all generations will call me blessed for He who is mighty has done great things for me and Holy is His name. And His mercy is for those who fear Him from generation to generation.”
There is more to the “Magnificent,” the song Mary sings to God. But what we see in these words from Mary’s heart is her awareness of the significant lineage to which she’s giving birth.
In Genesis 1:2, the Spirit of God hovered over the dark during the creation of the world. He hovered over Mary in the creation of the Savior. That’s what He does. He creates, He saves, He redeems, and He restores.
On Christmas Eve or Christmas morning, depending on your traditions, children will run to the tree in anticipation of what Santa has brought. You, meanwhile, will wonder what next year will look like as we journey toward uncharted waters.
Advent, the anticipation of Christmas Day, is God’s plea for us to focus on what Gabriel proclaimed to Mary that very first Christmas: “He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. And the Lord God will give to Him the throne of His father David and He will reign over the house of Jacob forever and of His Kingdom there will be no end.”
God’s package began with a proclamation, then a baby. It was His plan to bring us back to Him and to offer us a gift beyond our wildest dreams. The baby grew into a man, and being God incarnate, took all of our humanness to the grave and left it there. It is the true Christmas story — a story like no other. This package, the package from God Himself, offers hope and atonement for all forever.
Michele Adlon is co-owner of the Belcross Bakery Shoppe in Camden.