I’ve always loved what James says in his Epistle about human conflict: “With the tongue we praise our Lord and Father, and with it we curse human beings, who have been made in God’s likeness. Out of the same mouth come praise and cursing.”
Of course, James is talking about the battles in the Jerusalem church, but not much has changed has it?
Human nature has not changed. If we are honest about this, we recognize that inner conflict is the source of our problems with one another. Now, we can stop there, or we can use this awareness as the impetus to try to be better people, more faithful Christians.
The truth is that spiritual growth requires the acknowledgment of one’s need to grow. If we cannot see our own need for growth and change, then we have no other option than to try to focus our attention on the imperfections of others.
And there comes the conflict. It is just so much easier to point our fingers at others than to take on honest self-analysis.
How in the world did we get in this predicament of taking ourselves so seriously? There are moments every day when, if we could step back and watch ourselves in action, we would break out in laughter.
Say we are on a tight schedule and we are interrupted by a call, flat tire, traffic jam, a boss, a spouse. ... And what do we do? How about if we’re in a meeting or at a gathering and someone disagrees with us? Or, when someone doesn’t treat us with the respect we think we deserve, or we are at complete odds with the opinions of another, or someone says something really stupid or offensive?
The list goes on and on, but the bottom line is that we often act like children when we don’t get our own way. It is never only the outward event that gets us upset, but rather how we respond to it within ourselves.
So what can we do?
The answer is to be found in the grace of God. God’s grace is a powerful searchlight which exposes our sinful condition, while at the same time loving us as we are. We can dare to engage in self-analysis and even self-criticism since there is no need for us to try to be perfect. We are free to be self-accepting and accepting of others.
A true blessing for people of faith is that we are in the community in which such spiritual growth can happen. A primary benefit of being disciples of Jesus is that we can share our internal struggles and feelings of inadequacy and find that we are not alone. That’s an incredibly powerful discovery.
I believe that every one of us would be happier and more at peace with ourselves, with God, and with others if we were more willing to be open and vulnerable with each other. Christian psychologist Carl Rogers once said, “The more personal something is the more universal it is.”
The only foundation for that kind of community life is trust, in God first, and then in each other. Instead of leading to division, conflict can than lead to deeper and more authentic and loving relationships. That is what that Cross was all about. We really are pieces of work, and we are lovable anyway — Jesus says so.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.