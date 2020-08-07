Editor’s note: The following is a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. Daniel Mark Cenci of Christ Episcopal Church. It is reprinted here with the author’s permission.
One of the activities that my wife and I enjoy doing together is gardening. Therefore, any time that Jesus uses a gardening analogy in the gospels, I get pretty excited, because it is something that I can easily relate to and easily understand.
In Matthew 13 Jesus tells the parable of the sower and the weeds. As a gardener, I can’t tell you how much I hate weeds. Weeding is a never-ending process, and it seems like just when you pluck out the last weed, ten more come springing up.
But in this parable, Jesus makes it clear that sometimes you need to leave the weeds alone, a least for a while. And I can attest that that is also true. Particularly when you plant seeds. When your seeds first start to germinate, it is very difficult to tell the difference between a good plant and a weed. It is also true that when your plants are small, if you pull out the weeds too quickly, you could uproot and kill the good plants.
In this passage, Jesus frames his parable in the context of a story about a farmer and his enemy. He says, A farmer went out and planted grain in his fields, but after he finished planting, one of his enemies came along and sowed weeds in the field along with the grain seed.
That’s a pretty low thing to do. The farmer’s crops are his livelihood, and for an enemy to destroy those crops in such a deceptive way, that is basically an attempt on the farmer’s life. This is a grave and serious offense against the farmer and his family.
The narrative goes on to tell us that after the germination period, when the grain plants began to come up, much to the surprise of the farmer, and his servants, a whole bunch of weeds come up with them.
This was undoubtedly a distressing reality to grapple with, and the servants were at a loss as to what to do about the situation. So, they went to the farmer and asked, “what should we do? Should we pull the weeds and threaten the grain, or should we let them grow together, even though the weeds might take valuable nutrients from the grain?”
The master, being a wise man, knew that if they pulled the weeds it would destroy the entire harvest. So he decided to take a chance. He commanded the servants to let the two grow together until the harvest time and then, when the time came, both would be harvested together and the grain and the weeds would be separated. The grain would be brought into the storehouses and the weeds would be burned in the fires.
By making this decision, the sower/farmer knew that the grain would have to fight for its survival, he knew that the weeds would do their best to take the valuable nutrients, to suck up the limited water, and to choke out the grain. But he also know that the grain that he planted was not just any grain, it was “good seed.” It was seed that he himself had sown and he knew that those seeds could withstand the destructive forces of the weeds.
In Matthew 13, verses 36-43, Jesus gives his disciples the explanation of this parable. He compares the sower to himself (the son of man) who has come into the world to sow the seeds of God’s kingdom. It is Jesus who raises up faithful believers, and it is his spirit which enables his followers to bear fruit for God. Jesus is the planter, and the seeds that he plants are always good seeds.
Jesus goes on to state that the seeds that he plants are the children of the kingdom. This is all of the saints of God, past, present and future. We are God’s elect in this day, we are his chosen, and we have been sent out into the world to make disciples of all nations. The children of the kingdom are not only those who know Christ, but they are those who believe in him, follow him, and who strive to emulate his ways each and every day of their lives. This is what it means to be the good seed.
But there is also the bad seed in our world. These are the seeds which bring forth only weeds, weeds which try to choke out and destroy the children of the kingdom. These weeds, Jesus says, are the children of the evil one. These are those who have chosen the deceptions of Satan over the grace of God.
The children of the evil one, like most weeds, care only about themselves, they seek to suck up all of the precious resources available with no regard for the vulnerable or the least of these.
The sower of these seeds is the Devil himself, and that great deceiver will do all in his power to ensure that it is his seeds which grow and not the seeds of the kingdom.
But God, in his perfect wisdom, has ordained that both of these types of seeds should grow together on this earth. That the grain and the weeds should grow side by side until the appointed harvest time, when Jesus says that, “…all causes of sin and all evil doers will be thrown into the furnace of fire....”
The fullness of why God has allowed the weeds and the grain to grow together we will never fully understand, at least not in this life. But what we can understand is that God has a plan and a purpose in everything.
There are two ways of looking at the weeds in this parable. In verse 42 Jesus says that the weeds are “all evil doers and all causes of sin.” Certainly there are those who have given themselves entirely over to evil. These are the evil doers, these are the children of the devil, those who have forsaken God entirely.
But the “ultra-wicked” are not the only weeds in the world; within each of us we have both grain and weeds. The “causes of sin” can exist in the children of God as well. Even the saved have sin in their hearts. Within us all, there is both that which is created in the image of God, and then there is that which seeks after the ways of this world and has been corrupted by the evil one.
The grain and the weeds grow together in our hearts and it is only by God’s grace and providence that the grain is not overcome by the dark forces of the weeds. There is good and evil which wrestles within us all, and until the Day of Judgment both of those forces will be at work.
In Romans 7:22-23 Paul puts it this way, “For in my inner being I delight in God’s law; but I see another law at work in me, waging war against the law of my mind and making me a prisoner of the law of sin....”
Sin and righteousness, good and evil, are at war with one another and that battle is taking place, not only in the world, but in our souls. Without God, sin will always win. But fortunately for us, God’s grace is more powerful than the forces of darkness.
The power of Christ is greater than the power of Satan, and although the weeds may continue to dwell within us, the seeds that Christ has planted are good seeds, they are strong seeds, and with God’s help we can push out the darkness of evil and persevere to that day when all causes of sin will be purged from us and cast into the fire.