Chances are almost everyone reading this was angry at least once this past week. We all struggle with moments of anger, whether we are faced with a small annoyance or an overwhelming situation.
You’ve had one of those days. You wake up late, and are not happy with what you have to wear to work. At work the boss is on your case for a project that you found out about just this morning. Going home you get stuck in traffic because of an accident. When you get home there are demands for rides to events, food you’ve forgotten to purchase, chores that are calling — it’s all about to send you over the edge.
Anger is rising and you feel that the next person who asks you something is going to get it. When you finally snap, you feel guilty and wonder how you let yourself get to this point again.
Where can you go when you struggle with anger on a daily basis? God’s Word! The Bible gives plenty of advice on dealing with anger and how to handle emotions. Scripture points us to the danger of anger but it also directs us with Bible verses about peace (John 16:33; Psalm 4:8; Isaiah 52:7), stress (Deuteronomy 31:8; Psalm 34:4-6; Matthew 6:34), and perseverance (Psalm 86:11; 107:9; Luke 1:37).
Kansas University football player Dion Rayford was arrested after getting stuck in a drive-thru window. When employees at a Taco Bell forgot his chalupa, he tried to go in after them. The 6’3”, 260-pound man didn’t quite make it through the tiny drive-thru window. Rayford was charged with several misdemeanors and was suspended from playing in the last game of his career.
Associated Press reporter Christopher Burns wrote: “The bombs of World War II are still killing people in Europe. They turn up, and sometimes blow up, at construction sites, in fishing nets, or on beaches 50 years after the guns are silent. Hundreds of tons of explosives are recovered each year in France alone. Thirteen old bombs exploded in France last year killing 12 people and wounding 11. Unexploded bombs become more dangerous with time. With the corrosion inside the bombs become more unstable.”
What’s true about lingering bombs is also true about lingering anger. Buried anger will explode when we least expect it. How many people do you know who have been blown up by old bombs left behind by you?
Anger is a form of murder because its goal is to destroy someone. Anger gives us a false view of ourselves. Our worship is affected in a negative way due to anger.
Honestly analyze your anger to determine whether it is righteous, sinful or mixed. Not all anger is bad. Jesus got anger, but was angry for the right reasons: the things that dishonored God and people taking advantage of others.
Paul’s simple command to put aside our anger implies that we can control it. He doesn’t make exceptions for those with short fuses or those who have been victimized. He just says, “Put them all aside: anger, wrath malice, slander, and abusive speech from your mouth.” The Bible never commands us to do what we cannot do by the power of God’s indwelling Spirit. If you will confess it as sin and learn to walk in the Spirit in obedience to God, you can control your anger.
Gandhi had a motto on his wall which read, “When you are in the right you can afford to keep your temper; when you are in the wrong you cannot afford to lose it.” So if the world without God can control anger, we who have the Holy Spirit living in us need to get rid of the excuse that we just can’t control our anger. We can!