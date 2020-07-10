I am learning to never say “never.”
For most of my life I was certain that I would never eat sushi. I even said emphatically to many people on a number of different occasions that I would never eat sushi.
Then we tried a sushi place about 13 years ago and liked it.
Well, at first we liked it. After eating sushi a couple of times I absolutely loved it.
I also learned that not all sushi is raw fish. Some is, but some sushi also is cooked — and some is actually made from vegetables with no seafood at all.
But while we’re talking about raw fish, let’s talk about raw fish. It turns out that I actually liked raw fish once I tried it.
And it didn’t kill me or make me sick, either.
I’m not going to say there are not risks associated with eating raw or undercooked seafood, but if I’m in generally good health I don’t consider the risks to be insurmountable. For me it comes down to moderation rather than abstinence.
That’s a decision every person has to make for themselves based on the best possible information.
But back to things I said I would never do — and then did.
We were just talking about sushi. I also said until just a few years ago that I would never eat eel.
But when that sushi place had an eel special one night, I tired eel and thought it was good. I actually went from saying I would never eat eel to eating raw eel in just a few minutes.
It’s not all about food, either.
Until 20 years ago I said I would never listen to an opera all the way through.
But my son likes opera and we have watched some good ones on “Great Performances” and used to listen sometimes to the opera show on a classical music radio station.
There’s nothing wrong with opera.
I played golf from the time I was 12 until I was 14 or so, at which time I decided I would never be as good as I wanted to be and said — repeatedly and with great feeling — that I would never pick up a golf club again.
But then folks like Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson and Harold Varner III kept making it look like so much fun.
And actually it is.
Yes, some four decades after vowing never to go near a golf course unless it was to eat lunch I took up the game of golf again.
This time around it’s fun.
Sure, I hit some bad shots. But the more I practice, the fewer bad shots I hit.
And I miss some short putts that I really ought to make.
But I’m glad I decided to give it another try.
I wonder what else I have been depriving myself of out of sheer stubbornness?
