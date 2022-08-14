I have written for several weeks on the book of Nehemiah. I will be ending that series with this column.
Nine times, Nehemiah uses the word “remember.” He asks God to remember His promises and Nehemiah’s enemies twice. Nehemiah scans the history of Israel and finds that their forefathers didn’t recognize God’s goodness to them.
Once, he admonishes the people to remember they have family to protect at all times. But four times Nehemiah prays to God to remember his deeds. “Remember me for what I’ve done,” he petitions.
What gets done is what really matters. Good is not determined by our intentions, desires, hopes and dreams, or plans, subscriptions, investments, or even prayers. No, we are judged by our actions.
What are you doing? Are you chasing your dream? Are you preparing for the grand thing God has set before you? Are you being selfish, or are you doing the difficult thing?
Too many people live by wishful thinking, hoping all things will work out. What we must do, though, is get to work and see those things get better.
In his final chapter, Nehemiah deals with four issues in which he requests God to remember His deeds and make sure they stand firm.
There was a rival who had convinced the high priest to let him rent space in the temple. Nehemiah threw his furniture out of those rooms and set the temple apart again as a holy place made for ministry.
He also saw that the temple workers weren’t doing their jobs. He found that they had to find food because the people had stopped supporting the ministry of God in Jerusalem. Nehemiah gathered the leaders and rebuked them for their lack of investment in the ministers of God.
The third issue was people were working on the Sabbath in the holy city of God. So, Nehemiah shut everything down and wouldn’t let anyone in or out on the Sabbath. No one was allowed to sell on God’s day, and Nehemiah enforced it.
Lastly, he saw parents allowing their children to intermarry with pagans. We may not find this as egregious as Nehemiah did, but maybe that’s because we don’t hold our beliefs as high as we should. He snatched beards and firmly confronted parents on this.
These reactions may seem extreme, but I wonder if we have forgotten that there are things worth fighting for. The four areas were the places of God, financial support for ministry, sacred time and family.
Perhaps, our children would understand our priorities if they could see that we place faith in God at the forefront of our priorities, time, money and family. Do you think children would run away from the faith if they saw their parents intentionally caring for these?
How many of our children in our churches don’t know what genuine faith is because everyone they have seen treats God casually? Or, the only instances they see people “care” about their faith are moments of anger? Our strong response must be out of compassion and concern for the things of God and our fellow man.
Andy Stanley says, “Direction, not intention, determines destination.”
So, where are you going? What are you doing? What action are you taking today to create the person you want to be tomorrow? If the road to hell is paved with good intentions, then I’d say the road to heaven is paved with good actions.
I’m not saying these actions earn your way to heaven. What they do is display the heaven that is in you.
I hope those who come behind us find us faithful, and that faith without works is dead. So, what is faith calling you to do? Do it today and pray, “Father, remember me for my good deeds!”
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.