I suppose I should follow up from last week and let people know I am doing much better after dealing with COVID-19 symptoms for a couple of weeks.
People from the community and especially from the Cedar Grove and Oak Grove Methodist churches in Perquimans County have been remarkably helpful and supportive during this time.
Jane, Nathan and I all tested positive but none of us has had serious symptoms. I’m truly thankful for that given how devastating this virus is for some people.
I was particularly concerned about Jane since she has a number of ongoing health problems that complicate the situation for her. Especially troubling is her history of recurring pneumonia over the past few years.
She’s still coughing — all of us are — and I realize it won’t be over until it’s really over.
Still, I am enormously grateful that our symptoms to this point have not been terribly severe and it appears the worst is likely over.
I appreciate all the prayers people have prayed for us and all the words of encouragement and acts of kindness we have experienced during this time.
This will all be over soon.
On another note, the end of 2020 continued the yearlong pattern of loss in the country music world. The year had already seen the loss of country singers such as Joe Diffie, Kenny Rogers and Charley Pride, folk-alternative country singer-songwriter John Prine, and Texas troubadour Jerry Jeff Walker.
Then on Christmas morning Tony Rice died.
Rice was well loved in the folk and bluegrass worlds and also made a mark in country music through his musical collaboration and long friendship with Ricky Skaggs.
Tony Rice was the guitar player that many of us who play guitar wish we could be, doing things that were enormously difficult but seemed simple because of his calm confidence and sheer brilliance.
Rice was not afraid to record songs that already had become immortal through inspired performances by the people who wrote them.
Gordon Lightfoot wrote and recorded “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” and it seemed perfect. It took confidence, took a bit of nerve, to put his own stamp on the song, but Tony Rice did just that.
He also did a version of Norman Blake’s “Church Street Blues” that has become iconic — so much so that I believe many people think Tony Rice wrote the song himself.
No, Norman Blake wrote it, but Tony Rice found something special in the song that was there waiting to be found.
May we approach every day that way, looking for something special that is there waiting to be found.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.