From Sept. 6 to Oct. 29, Museum of the Albemarle will host the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission’s “Green Book Project: African American Travel in North Carolina, 1933-1966” traveling exhibit.
The Negro Motorist Green Book was the brainchild of Victor H. Green, a New York City postal worker. Published between 1933 and 1966, the Green Book was a vital directory for African-American travelers during the era of segregation.
It guided these travelers to lodging, restaurants, and other necessary services across the nation where they would be welcomed patrons and treated with dignity and respect. Such a service was necessary to provide the African-American traveler with information that would, Green wrote, “keep him from running into difficulties, embarrassments and to make his trips more enjoyable.”
Dubbed “Oasis Spaces,” the North Carolina Green Book Project and the resulting eight-panel exhibit uses images of business owners, travelers and North Carolina Green Book business sites alongside excerpts from oral histories to tell the story of the 327 North Carolina businesses listed in the Green Book.
Throughout the Greenbook’s more than 30-year history, the only Albemarle-region establishments ever listed were the Blue Duck Inn and Small’s Service Station in Elizabeth City.
Inspired by the AAHC’s Green Book research and recognizing that many northeastern North Carolina African American businesses were not included in the travel guide, I have been working with Elizabeth City State University students to identify the names and locations of Elizabeth City’s Green Book-era African American-owned businesses and business owners.
On Oct. 20, I will present preliminary findings from our research as part of the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch series. This is an ongoing project, so anyone with photographs, objects, or memories associated with African American businesses in Elizabeth City from the 1930s through the 1960s is encouraged to connect with me at mnstuckey@ecsu.edu before, during, or after the presentation.
Dr. Melissa N. Stuckey is an assistant professor of history at Elizabeth City State University and member of the board of the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.