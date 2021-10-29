This week we offer a Halloween treat, a piece of candy with a razor blade in it … or the cinematic equivalent.
“Halloween Kills” is the 12th installment in that franchise started in 1978 by director/writer John Carpenter with his never-ending horror masterpiece, “Halloween”
However, not all of those 12 films stuck to the story.
So in 2018, David Gordon Green redid “Halloween,” returning to Carpenter’s original storyline (a “retcon” that ignored all those flicks in between).
Now Green continues the story with “Halloween Kills.” And he promises us a follow-up next October called “Halloween Ends.”
“Halloween Kills” is currently playing in theaters. You can also catch it on the Peacock streaming video platform.
To remind younger viewers, “Halloween” told us of an escaped mental patient named Michael Myers who goes on a rampage on Halloween night in 1978. Knife in hand, this human monster in a white mask seems obsessed with killing teenage babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and all her friends.
John Carpenter’s anxiety-producing piano score makes shivers go up your spine as the unstoppable psychopath goes on a killing spree, spilling more blood than you’d find in a Chicago slaughterhouse.
One of the most profitable independent films of all times, “Halloween” was the first in a long line of slasher films inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho”(1960) and Bob Clark’s “Black Christmas” (1974).
The film marked the screen debut of Jamie Lee Curtis, daughter of movie stars Tony Curtis (“Some Like It Hot”) and Janet Leigh (“Psycho”). She went on to become a Scream Queen, starring in a series of successful horror films — including “The Fog,” “Prom Night” and “Terror Train,” — as well as reprising the role of Laurie Strode in half-a-dozen “Halloween” films.
In these films, we’ve watched Jamie Lee age from teenager to grandmother, still on the run from Myers.
Until now.
Turning it around, she’s determined to kill the monster before he can kill her.
Laurie Strode vows: “I’m coming for you, Michael.”
At the end of the previous film, Myers stabbed Laurie, but she managed to burn down the house around him.
She shouts, “Let him burn! Let him burn!”
However, the bogeyman’s not dead. He climbs from the cellar, like Frankenstein’s monster emerging from that burned-down windmill. Then, after slaughtering all the fire department first responders, Michael Myers continues his rampage.
Disappointingly, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Deputy Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) spend most of the film in their hospital beds, recovering from injuries suffered at the hands of Myers in the last installment.
But for this one, a new protagonist surfaces. Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall) picks up a baseball bat and leads the townspeople in a search for the crazed killer. Tommy, you see, was one of the kids Laurie babysat in that first “Halloween” movie. And he decides enough is enough.
Therein is the plot of this new spatter fest — mob rule. The townspeople are out for revenge.
Tommy and his buds take up clubs and bats and guns and knives as they seek to corner Michael Myers.
Been there, done that — the Jason-Freddy Krueger-Michael Myers slasher films where all the teenagers get killed off. This time around, those kids have grown up.
The plot twist is they kinda become the monster by going after the monster. Feels good at first. But I find it hard to endorse a mob-rule vigilante movie.
My biggest complaint about “Halloween Kills” is that it’s not all that scary.
Isn’t that the most important thing in a horror film?