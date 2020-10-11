Halloween has become one of Americans’ most popular holidays, second only to Christmas. As darkness falls on Oct. 31st, costumed children go door to door with cries of “Trick or treat!” as they collect candy and other goodies, while adults carouse late into the night at costume parties.
So how did this spooky/fun holiday come to be an American tradition?
The origins of Halloween go back thousands of years to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. Living mostly in Ireland, England, and northern France, the Celts held the festival to mark the harvest and the end of summer. On the night of Samhain, they believed that the boundaries between the living and dead were dissolved, and the ghosts of the dead came back to earth. The Celts believed that these were mischievous spirits, coming to wreak havoc and destroy crops. They built bonfires and dressed in animal costumes to ward off these unwanted visitors.
As the Roman Empire infiltrated these Celtic lands, Christian holidays began to meld with pagan traditions. The Roman festival of Feralia was traditionally held to at the end of October to commemorate the passing of the dead. This festival eventually conjoined with the Celt’s Samhain. Christian leaders later replaced these pagan holidays with Christian feast days.
In the 9th century, Pope Gregory III designated Nov. 1 as All Saints Day, honoring Christian saints and martyrs. Also known as All Hallows Day, the evening before the feast day became known as All Hallows Even, a time of prayer and contemplation before the activities of All Saint’s Day. These activities included lighting bonfires and dressing as angels, saints, and devils. All Hallows Even later morphed into Hallowe’en and eventually, Halloween.
The tradition of “souling” on Halloween began in the 16th century. People would go from house to house requesting sweet cakes known as “soul cakes” in return for prayers for the family.
In Colonial America, the Puritans of the northeast refused to acknowledge Halloween, considering it pagan. The holiday became popular in the South, however, as a time to gather to celebrate the harvest, tell ghost stories, sing and dance.
Irish immigration helped to popularize Halloween in America. Thousands of people fled Ireland for the United States during the potato famine of 1845-49. Mostly Catholics, the Irish immigrants observed All Hallows Eve and All Saint’s Day.
The Jack-o-Lantern derived from the Irish legend of a man who was sentenced to roam the earth forever, neither being allowed to enter heaven nor hell. “Jack” found his way by the light of a turnip with a face carved in it, lit by a candle. In America the Irish began carving faces in pumpkins at Halloween, becoming the jack-o-lanterns we know today.
In the late 1800s Halloween became a secular holiday, and was defined by mischief, vandalism and the destruction of property. Churches and other institutions began to organize Halloween parties as a deterrent to such destructive behavior.
In the 1920s, the phrase “trick or treat” was coined, as costumed individuals went house to house, promising not to play a “trick” if they were given a “treat.”
Halloween, as we know it today, evolved from rites and traditions reaching back for millennia. Hope yours is safe and happy!