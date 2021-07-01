I’m looking forward to fireworks at the Elizabeth City waterfront.
Today, just two days before the traditional Independence Day date of July 4, Elizabeth City will bring back its festive fireworks celebration.
Edenton will be carrying on its tradition of a ceremonial reading of the Declaration of Independence. The Daughters of the American Revolution plan and host the event, which is held at the Joseph Hewes Monument.
Since Edenton boasts a signer of the Declaration of Independence, Joseph Hewes, it’s fitting that the town’s celebration of Independence Day focus on that important document from the nation’s founding.
Many of you know I’m a big fan of Independence Day. Hot dogs and watermelon never taste as good as they do on that day.
Oh, they certainly taste fine at other times, but the Fourth of July is its own special world.
Speaking of which, I wrote several weeks ago about Dave Alvin’s song “Fourth of July” and inadvertently made an enormous error by calling him a Texan.
Alvin is from California.
I actually saw that online somewhere last week after I had already written the column (and it was already published).
Then I checked my email and there was a message from a fan in New Jersey — presumably a fan of Dave Alvin’s music; maybe or maybe not a fan of my column — pointing out not only that Alvin is from California but that he is a fourth-generation Californian.
I’m fairly confident if he’s a fourth-generation Californian then it’s something of a point of pride with him.
I have lived in North Carolina my whole life and my family has roots in North Carolina that go back to the colonial period, at least on my mother’s side.
Much of my father’s family settled in Virginia early on and it took us a while to get to North Carolina through a circuitous route that runs through Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.
But we got here eventually and now we’re definitely a family of North Carolinians.
I wouldn’t want to be misrepresented as being from another state.
But we’re all Americans now, whether from North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, California, or any of the other states.
Here in North Carolina we have the distinction of being one of the original 13 American Colonies.
We’re all states now, though, and we all have an opportunity to give thanks for the blessings of liberty.
We all can enjoy fireworks and watermelon, and join together in aspiring to liberty and justice for all.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.