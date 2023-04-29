This metal typodont is one of many pieces of historical dental equipment on display at the Dr. John Harris Dental Museum in Bainbridge, Ohio. A typodont is an educational tool dental and hygienist students use to practice before applying their skills on patients.
“…my warmest thanks for the respect which (you) paid ... to my beloved Brother. He was a Mason in the fullest sense of the word, for he was ... ever ready to relieve the wants of the needy to the utmost extent of his means....” ─ Dr. C.A. Harris, Sept. 8, 1849
Dentistry as a profession was still in its infancy in early 19th century America. Comprised primarily of itinerant practitioners traversing the country to offer their services, there were no established schools of instruction let alone a standardized course of study by which to learn.
Prior to the 1820s, dentists and dental surgeons relied heavily on prior medical training as well as their own tireless ingenuity and dedication to advance the field. One such pioneer, who at times served the communities of the Albemarle region, is credited with having laid the groundwork for dental education in the United States ─ Dr. John Harris.
Born on Sept. 7, 1798, and after growing up in Salisbury, Connecticut, Harris received a traditional education in medicine. Starting his practice in Ohio around 1819, Harris would later move to Mississippi for a short time before returning north.
It was around this time Harris began to invest himself in the study of dentistry. Dr. Edward C. Mills, in his 1927 essay on John Harris, wrote of the latter’s intense devotion to the subject. According to Mills, Harris was “principally his own instructor, and although he had read the best works then extant … he was compelled to rely almost entirely on deductions drawn from medical and surgical facts, and his own observations….” However, it wasn’t until the mid-1820s that Harris’ dental interests would truly culminate into a well-founded methodology.
In 1825, Harris established an office in Bainbridge, Ohio, where he taught preparatory classes in dental medicine among other routines. The following year, his brother, Chapin A. Harris, would join him in his studies as did another student, James Taylor. Though unknown at the time, Harris and his pupils are now recognized as being among the first to lead such a systematic inquiry of its kind in America. By 1827, he fully committed his endeavors to the field of dentistry.
The 1830s saw Harris make further advancements in his cause for dental education. The lectures he delivered at Transylvania University, in Louisville, Kentucky, during the winter of 1835-36 are credited with being among the first organized efforts in dental course instruction in the country.
Moreover, Harris’ 1836 bid to establish a school of dentistry in Kentucky, while unsuccessful, was the first instance of its kind attempted. His students, Chapin Harris and James Taylor, would go on to found the Baltimore College of Dental Surgery in 1840 and the Ohio College of Dental Surgery in 1845, respectively.
Harris’ promising career was cut short on July 26, 1849, when he passed away at age 51 in Hertford. As he was a Mason and member of Scioto Lodge, No. 6, in Ohio, the members of Perquimans Lodge, No. 106, in Hertford conducted Masonic funeral rites at his grave and drafted a resolution of respect, which was delivered to his relatives.
Harris remains interred in the Cedarwood Cemetery, in Hertford; his tombstone reads: “Near this spot rest the remains of The Father of Dental Education.”
Paul Vincent is a contributing researcher and staff member at Museum of the Albemarle.