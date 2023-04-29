Museum-typodont

This metal typodont is one of many pieces of historical dental equipment on display at the Dr. John Harris Dental Museum in Bainbridge, Ohio. A typodont is an educational tool dental and hygienist students use to practice before applying their skills on patients.

 Dr. John Harris Dental Museum

“…my warmest thanks for the respect which (you) paid ... to my beloved Brother. He was a Mason in the fullest sense of the word, for he was ... ever ready to relieve the wants of the needy to the utmost extent of his means....” ─ Dr. C.A. Harris, Sept. 8, 1849

Dentistry as a profession was still in its infancy in early 19th century America. Comprised primarily of itinerant practitioners traversing the country to offer their services, there were no established schools of instruction let alone a standardized course of study by which to learn.