Jesus said in John 5:39 that all Scripture points to Him. Thus, what we do with Jesus matters.

In recent columns, we considered the pride of Naaman, the Syrian warrior with leprosy, and the humility of the widow from Zarephath. In Luke chapter 4, Jesus mentions these individuals and explains God’s love for them. Jesus also makes us consider the question: “What do you do with Me?” Because what we do with Jesus matters. The “salvation” that came to Naaman and the widow is a picture and type of spiritual salvation which Jesus brings.

  

Chuck Hartman is the host of Friendly Connection, a weekly discipleship podcast and the former pastor at UpRiver Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.