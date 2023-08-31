Weather Alert

This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE TROPICAL STORM IDALIA WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Currituck and Western Currituck * STORM INFORMATION: - About 330 miles south of Ocean City MD or about 230 miles south of Norfolk VA - 33.6N 75.8W - Storm Intensity 60 mph - Movement East or 90 degrees at 20 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Idalia is situated just offshore of Wilmington, North Carolina as of late this morning. The storm will continue its eastward trek further offshore through the rest of today. Tropical storm force winds continue this morning across the land areas of Currituck County, in addition to the Currituck Sound and the offshore coastal waters. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for these areas. Additionally, the pressure gradient between Idalia's circulation and high pressure to the north will result in strong winds along the coast, even outside of the Tropical Storm Warning area. Strong winds could lead to isolated instances of downed trees and power outages. Strong onshore winds are also expected to lead to areas of minor to moderate coastal flooding. The heavy rainfall threat is quickly diminishing. However, up to an inch of additional rainfall is possible across northeast North Carolina through this afternoon. This is on top of a general 1 to 3 inches that fell earlier this morning. A flood watch remains in effect for these locations through this afternoon. Dangerous marine conditions are expected to continue today into early Friday due to the strong winds and high seas. Seas build to 7 to 12 feet on today and remain elevated into Saturday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA and NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread storm surge flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. - Sections of low-lying vulnerable roads, parking lots and property will likely become flooded. Driving conditions could become dangerous in places where flooding covers the road. - Moderate to severe beach erosion is likely, including heavy surf possibly breaching dunes, especially in vulnerable locations. Strong and dangerous rip currents are likely. - Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers is likely. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across CURRITUCK COUNTY NC, and coastal areas of SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the northern shore of the Albemarle Sound. Remain well guarded against locally hazardous flood waters having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt a few evacuations - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swift currents. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become swollen and overflow. - Flood waters may enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Rapid ponding of water is possible at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some storm drains and retention ponds could become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures can be expected. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov - For the latest weather and storm information go to weather.gov/wakefield NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Wakefield VA around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.