We are indeed living in days that can rob us of joy. A global pandemic, political unrest, troubled markets — all of these can zap joy instantly.
Human joy comes and goes quickly, but there is a joy from a source that is perpetual. This joy can remain regardless and has stability even in the most uncertain of times.
In John 15: 1-11, Jesus says that He is the "true vine," and His Father is the vinedresser. Every branch that bears fruit the Father prunes, so it may bear more fruit.
Jesus says to abide in Him, the true vine, and He will abide in us. The branch cannot bear fruit by itself; it must abide in the vine. Jesus is the true vine; we are the branches. Whoever abides in Jesus and Jesus in them, then that individual will bear much fruit. These things Jesus has spoken to us, so His joy may be in us, and that our joy may be full.
If we are blood-bought children of God, then God grooms us for Jesus’ joy. Maybe you have always thought of Jesus as the "man of sorrows," and yes, He took our sorrows so we can live freely in Him, but Scripture also says in Hebrews 1:9 that God anointed Jesus with the oil of gladness above all His generation.
One of my favorite portraits of how someone imagines Jesus is of Jesus laughing. Jesus was filled with joy, and He operated in that joy. If we truly serve and live for Jesus, then we are connected to Him. He is the true vine, the vine gives nutrients to the branches.
Part of the nutrients Jesus gives is joy. Joy to bear our cross, joy in uncertain seasons, joy deep down to weather even the most challenging season. God the Father is grooming you for Jesus’ joy.
The word Jesus uses is "pruning." Never fear pruning because pruning is like a haircut; it is not painful. Jesus said that every branch that bears fruit God prunes so that it will produce more fruit.
There have been many times that God has pruned away unfruitful parts of my life so I can produce more fruit. I do not produce fruit in and of myself. I have to stay in the vine to produce fruit. As long as I am in the vine, and the Father is grooming me, I can produce much fruit for His glory. As stated in Nehemiah, 8:10, some of that fruit is joy, the joy of Jesus, which is my strength.
Finally, there is unrivaled stability in Jesus’ joy. Again, Jesus said, whoever abides in Me and I in him, that individual will bear much fruit, for apart from Me you can do nothing. We have to stay connected to Jesus but understand there is stability in being a part of the vine.
The vine provides strength, nutrition, fellowship, and a foundation of sorts by being connected to the roots. Understand, the vine weathered a lot of storms and suffered considerably so you can have His joy. Jesus said that He tells us these things so that His joy may be in us and that our joy may be full.
See, Jesus is not giving us joy like His. No, better than that, Jesus is giving us His personal joy. If we stay in Jesus, endure the grooming, and appreciate the fact that Jesus suffered so we can know His joy, then rest assured, His Joy is available to you. Again, not joy like Jesus’, but rather Jesus’ personal joy.
If you know Jesus’ joy, then regardless of how life treats you or how uncertain things might be, you have access to joy that is eternal. You have Jesus’ personal joy, and there is nothing in the world that can shake that joy.
The Rev. Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends.