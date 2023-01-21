museum-The Southward

This map by Nicholas Comberford, drawn in 1657, shows what was then the southern part of Virginia and now the northern part of North Carolina.

 Map courtesy New York Public Library

The Albemarle region is the birthplace of North Carolina — and not just because of the Lost Colony. The first permanent English settlers arrived from Virginia in the 1650s, led by fur trader Nathaniel Batts. However, research suggests that Batts only stayed seasonally. The earliest known full-time English residents were husband and wife John Harvey and Dorothy Took, who likely had settled in present-day Pasquotank County by 1659.

Evidence of their habitation comes from the will of Dorothy’s father, James Took, of Isle of Wight County, Virginia. He noted that Dorothy resided with her husband “at the Southward” — a reference to land south of the James River, including modern North Carolina. Since James lived in Isle of Wight County, south of the river, his reference to “the Southward” indicates that Dorothy and John lived south of the county, in the Albemarle region. In his will he bequeathed the following to Dorothy: