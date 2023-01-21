The Albemarle region is the birthplace of North Carolina — and not just because of the Lost Colony. The first permanent English settlers arrived from Virginia in the 1650s, led by fur trader Nathaniel Batts. However, research suggests that Batts only stayed seasonally. The earliest known full-time English residents were husband and wife John Harvey and Dorothy Took, who likely had settled in present-day Pasquotank County by 1659.
Evidence of their habitation comes from the will of Dorothy’s father, James Took, of Isle of Wight County, Virginia. He noted that Dorothy resided with her husband “at the Southward” — a reference to land south of the James River, including modern North Carolina. Since James lived in Isle of Wight County, south of the river, his reference to “the Southward” indicates that Dorothy and John lived south of the county, in the Albemarle region. In his will he bequeathed the following to Dorothy:
“A Feather Bed & Bolster a Rugg and Blankett and a pair of Sheets which is now at the Southward in the Custody of the aforesd Harvey my Son in Law another pair of Sheets I also bequeath to my Daughter and half a dozen of Napkins and a Table Cloth, a Beer Bowl of Plate A small silver Dram Cup and a Silver Spoon, A Coppar Kettle, a pewter candlestick, and a pewter Chamber Pot, A smooth Iron and a small Feather Bed with a Canvas Ticking, two small Rings, one with a Stone the other without. I give likewise to my Daughter four Cows and a Heifer that is already in the Custody of her Husband John Harvey at the Southward.”
The Harveys had an assortment of household furnishings, including cooking ware, table linens and comfortable bedding. They also possessed a herd of livestock. These belongings reflect that the couple were year-round residents and likely engaged in agriculture.
Took’s will is also significant in that it may be the earliest known record of personal property in North Carolina — and not for a man, but for a woman in the 17th century. As her inheritance suggests, Dorothy’s life was centered around the household, but the Carolina frontier also presented opportunities for women that were uncommon in settled communities like Virginia. Women tended crops, marketed clothing, navigated waterways, ran businesses, and served as attorneys in the Albemarle.
Dorothy may also have been a hostess for her husband, who rose to prominence among his fellow settlers. John served on the Governor’s Council in the 1660s and 1670s and was appointed president of the council in 1679. In the absence of Gov. Seth Sothel, who had been captured by pirates, Harvey served as acting governor until his death in December of that year. Dorothy died three years later.
While much has changed since the Harveys arrived in the Albemarle, our region has remained largely rural. You can explore the impacts of rural life in “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit opening at the Museum of the Albemarle on Wednesday. The exhibit is sponsored by the North Carolina Humanities Council.
Noah Janis is a museum educator at Museum of the Albemarle.