“Beware, and be on your guard against all kinds of greed; for not even when one has an abundance does his life consist of his possessions.” Luke 12:15
“A good name is to be more desired than great wealth, favor is better than silver and gold.” Proverbs 22:1
“I deserve this!” “I have a right to have this.” “Why shouldn’t I have some, everybody else does.”
In the 1987 movie “Wall Street,” actor Michael Douglas gave a speech in which he said, “Greed, for lack of a better word, is good.” Afterward, that phrase, “greed is good,” became popular with many.
In his inaugural address President John F. Kennedy inspired young and old with, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” Would that his quote was mentioned more often than “greed is good.” For it seems that many public servants have forgotten that it is public service, and not public benefit or public enhancement, that they should aspire to.
At one time it was considered an honor and a privilege to serve one’s country as a public servant. Through their public service, many tried to set an example for others to follow. But something has happened to that idea in our great nation. Now the idea is, “Get all you can while you can.” And it is not just in Washington, D.C. It seems to permeate every state and locality today. Now it’s let’s see how much I can feed myself from the public trough.
Greed. One of the seven deadly sins we don’t like to talk about. It’s one that we seldom see in our own self but quickly see in another person. Greed. Covetousness. It’s God’s final warning in the Ten Commandments. It ranks equally with murder, adultery, stealing and lying. This is not leadership. This is upside-down priorities.
I appreciated the editorial in this newspaper on Sunday, June 14. It brought to our attention something that should cause vocal outrage from citizens, prompt letters to the editor and to the individuals involved, and even be used as an illustration from pulpits. It is public officials who take advantage of their elected office to line their pockets, forgetting that they are to serve the people and not themselves.
I’m referring to the four Elizabeth City City Council members — Johnnie Walton, Darius Horton,Michael Brooks and Gabriel Adkins — and Mayor Bettie Parker, who decided to vote themselves a huge raise that they cannot justify and is not supported by anyone that I have spoken with, at a time when people have lost their jobs, some of which will not come back, and many of our small businesses are hanging on by a thread, and will have to support their greed through their taxes. These public officials then had the nerve to say to the other four officials who voted against the raise: “Well, don’t take it.”
Seldom have I seen such a self-serving attitude and selfishness from public officials, especially in a time of crisis. Greed.
To these public officials, and to all public officials, no matter what you do someone is watching. There are many young people in our community who are still developing their values and trying to decide what is right and what is wrong. How do you think they view this? Is this the example you want to set for them?
Many will remember. And some will think, “Well, if they can do this and get away with it, why can’t I?” Is this what you want for our city? Is this the kind of leadership that attracts businesses to our city? Is this the type of leadership that builds trust and support?
I hope it is not too late to correct this self-serving attitude, acknowledge that it was wrong, and work together to build trust and confidence in our government. When that happens, everyone wins.
When that happens public servants set an example that will challenge others to serve also.
The late Charles Kuralt wrote, “There are a lot of people who are doing wonderful things, quietly, with no motive of greed, or hostility toward other people, or delusions of superiority.”
Perhaps our city council members could adopt that as their motto at their next meeting.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.