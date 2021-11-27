“Amazing Grace” is certainly a hymn we have all heard many times, and probably sung as well. But exactly what is “amazing” about grace?
This is not a word we use much in everyday life unless it is a blessing over a meal. The truth is that it is at the very heart of the Christian faith. It has more to do with how God sees us than how we see ourselves.
Years ago, when Apollo 11 landed on the moon, some of the most incredible and remarkable pictures of the earth were shared with the world. I don’t think we expected what a difference that perspective would make in how we saw the earth. From that point forward, we saw it as staggeringly beautiful.
In one sense, the moon landing opened our eyes to perceive our world with new insight, new respect, and awe. We were given the privilege of standing, in a way, in the shoes of God after the Creation and being able to echo those words of complete affirmation when in Genesis, “God saw what he had created and behold, it was good.”
This, to me, is a wonderful image of grace. Grace shows us what, under normal circumstances, from our limited human point of view, we cannot see — that you and I are also God’s creation. Therefore, we are beautiful, we are lovely, and that in God’s eyes, we are very good. Not good as a moral attribute, but as an inherent quality that forever belongs to us by right of our being intentionally molded by the hands of the Creator.
The pervasive and subtle power of sin tempts us to see the very worst in other people and in ourselves. It causes us to focus on all of the bad things in the world and to expect the worst. Grace invites us to take a deep breath, step back, and to look for the good and the beautiful in the world and in the world’s people.
This is not an easy thing to do as we have been conditioned to focus on the obvious and to believe that is reality. Grace encourages us to develop new vision that sees beneath the surface and recognizes that God’s goodness is woven throughout all of his Creation.
The problem of grace, then, is not primarily one of whether or not we have it, because we cannot be without it. It is the problem of our seeing that we have it and entering into its transforming power. The grace of God is truly amazing in that it is a gift which gives us a new perspective on the realities of life. It transforms us from people who are blind to the God-given beauty of every person into those who not only see it in others, but what is more difficult, even in themselves.
God’s grace is like the loving parent teaching a child to walk or to ride a bike, or to play a sport. As the child stumbles along, making one mistake after the other, the parent says over and over again, “very good... that is very good....”
So it is with God’s grace whispering in our ears as we do our sinful and imperfect best to be the people we are called to be. As you and I often blunder our way through life, if we listen carefully we will hear a quiet and consistent voice say, “very good ... that is very good....”
The hymn goes on to say, “I once was lost, but now am found, was blind, but now I see....”
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.