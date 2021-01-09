Well, I don’t know about you but this past year has been wild. If you have read some of my prior columns you know some of the challenges my family and I have been through. And let me tell you, we are still living through them. The struggles have not stopped.
But something has definitely changed and that is the way I see the challenges and pain we have been facing. My perception of it all has changed. It went from despair and going back and forth wondering ‘’why is this happening?’’ to seeing all of it as an opportunity to learn more about myself and the world around me.
All of these experiences have forced me to take a longer and deeper look at who I thought I was or had to be and who I actually am. I went from seeing myself and others as ‘’maybe we’re cursed’’ to “this is where true healing can take place.” It has taken almost an entire year — and lots of tears, pain and therapy — to get to this point.
And as simple as it sounds, it all starts with a choice: the choice to see things differently; the choice to forgive ourselves and others; the choice to heal; the choice to start collecting and connecting all of the dots that brought us here and correcting them, so that we can rewrite our stories based on truth. Listening to our own voice and using it to speak our truth will not only lead to our own healing, but to others’ healing as well.
We all carry a loss of some sorts. I do not know what your loss looks like, but whatever it is, you can rewrite the script and fill in the incomplete spaces with truth.
As I was collecting, connecting and correcting my own dots, I came to a realization. Somehow growing up I learned very distorted definitions of what ‘’lies’’ and ‘’truth’’ mean.
Lies meant love and truth meant pain. We ‘’lie’’ because we love people, want to please and make them happy and not upset them. ‘’Truth,’’ on the other hand, meant pain. It meant exposing people and exposing ourselves, and exposure was something that was painful and discomfiting and needed to be avoided at all costs. Because of what I believed, I lived, learned and loved in very distorted, misleading and painful ways.
Recently, someone close to me had something about her life very publicly disclosed. And it hurt me for several reasons, but one kept coming up and I can’t ignore it anymore. You see, the only difference between her and me, is that I got to deal with my painful reality privately, like many of us do, but she was not given that chance. None of the people involved in her situation did.
We all carry loss of some sort. We all have shame we have dragged. We all have secret spaces in our lives no one knows about. But we can’t address what we cannot acknowledge. So I had to come to terms with what I needed to address in my life and acknowledge the truth of it all.
To really HEAL, I believe there are five steps we have to take:
• Honor where we are today;
• Explore our thoughts, feelings and perceptions (start collecting the dots);
• Ask for help from friends, family, church and seek therapy (start connecting the dots);
• Learn to trust and listen to your own voice (start correcting the dots). Use your voice to speak and fill in the incomplete spaces with truth.
• Have the courage to be vulnerable and to forgive.
I made the choice to heal. I made the choice to collect, connect and correct the dots that brought me to where I am today.
Being vulnerable is a risk, I get it. It puts us out there for someone to hurt us, to take away something from us. But the bigger risk we take is never to be truly seen.
And finally, we cannot get anywhere without forgiveness. And before you scream at me and tell me you cannot forgive, let me tell you what forgiveness is not: it does not mean we let someone ‘’off the hook’’; it does not mean what happened was OK; it does not always mean reconciliation; it does not mean we get to forget and give permission to allow it to happen again.
What it does mean is that we let go of the burden so we can move toward our healing. You release the hurt so that you can make space to heal.
Maybe today you are like me, and the person you need to forgive is yourself. Forgiving an unchangeable action can seem impossible but you and I both can start today: it all starts with a choice. All it takes is one choice.
I want you to be brave and make that choice. Because you, my darling, you are worthy of HEALing.
Zaribel Clay is a small-business owner in downtown Elizabeth City.