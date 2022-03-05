“The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18
When burdens overwhelm us or times feel hard, we just need to be reminded that we are not alone in this journey.
It may be difficult to see what God is doing, or how He could ever use this situation for good in life. It may be that you have found yourself right in the middle of the desert, in the fire, in the flood of hard times; and it’s hard to feel His presence.
Sometimes the burden is so heavy for those we love that we don’t know what to do or pray. Fear and worry can be tough enemies to battle. They seek to chase peace far away, leaving the uncertainties of the future looming over us.
One of my wife’s favorite expressions is “this world is not my home. We’re just passing through.” God’s word gives strength, purpose and grace in whatever we might be facing. It alone can bring calm and security that nothing else in the world can give.
A week ago, Thursday evening, our son and his family, missionaries in Odessa, Ukraine, were awakened by artillery shells and rockets exploding in their city. They literally left with just the clothes on their back to try and get across the border into Moldova.
Roads were clogged by thousands of people trying to escape. Just minutes after crossing the border, it was closed. There was no housing available. They were able to get the last four seats (they have two children) on a minibus that was going to Romania. After more than 25 hours of travel they were able to find food and shelter.
During this time we had just bits and pieces of information due to the lack of internet connections. We prayed for their safety. There was concern and worry, but through it all we never doubted that God was in control.
In Romania my son and his family were able to purchase clothes and other necessities. Today (Wednesday) after a 6½-hour train ride to Bucharest they were able to purchase tickets. We praise God for their safety but our hearts hurt for the millions still in Ukraine.
John and his family literally have nothing. Twenty-nine years of ministry, their home, the children’s schooling and friends — all were left behind. But physical things can be replaced.
We often quote Romans 8:28: “God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.”
You might ask, what good can come from uprooting a family and all of the trauma involved?
John has had texts from Christians saying that their friends that were never interested in Christianity before are now asking for information, Bibles, and some are already asking to be baptized. God’s word never returns void!
Jesus is concerned about the broken-hearted. The good news of the gospel and salvation in Christ is that our broken hearts can be healed. When Isaiah was speaking of the role of the coming Savior, he said the Messiah would bind up the broken hearted.
“Yet those who wait for the Lord will gain new strength; they will mount up with wings like eagles, they will run and not get tired, they will walk and not become weary,” he says in Isaiah 40:31.
What do you do when burdened and broken? Don’t lose heart as pain is only temporary. Paul echoed this idea when he spoke of his hardships. Read 2 Corinthians 4:16-17. The good news is that we have a Spirit that is being renewed day by day and our troubles will pass away; they only last for a season.
Know that you can trust God. He is faithful to His promises. I would love to have seen Noah’s facial expression when God told him it was going to rain and he needed to build an ark. Before that time there had never been rain! When God told Abraham that he was going to father a child at the age of 100 he trusted God and God proved faithful.
Know that there is better to come. Jesus has been victorious over this world. Because of His victory we have the promise of eternity with Him in Heaven. Life may hold disappointments and people may disappoint us but God will not. Keep your heart open to Jesus.
Never let Him stand outside and knock. If you do, the anxieties of life will overwhelm you.
The message Jesus gave is awesome, do not lose heart, I have overcome the world. Those that are faithful will have their tears wiped away and their burdens removed. We are going to Heaven where pain cannot affect us. That’s exciting!
Perhaps today you need a heart transplant. God is offering to create a new heart in you. He is offering to remove your burdens if you will accept Him as your Lord and Savior. Matthew 11:28-30 reminds us: “Come to Me all who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest for your souls.”
Editor’s note: Because John Murphy and his family had to leave all their belongings behind in Ukraine, their family has set up a Fundly page to assist them. You can access it at https://fundly.com/help-ukrainian-mission-family-get-to-safety?ft_src=email_share_mobile/.