We all have busy schedules. Along with the pressures of work, what’s in the news and current events can also be a little overwhelming for both parents and kids. Add the start of a new school year and you have the makings for a very stressful situation.
Remember that stress is not limited to adults; children and teens also experience stress, although it may look different from what it looks like for adults.
Children can experience stress or anxiety for a variety of different reasons. One stressor for children can be school. We must remember that kids have been home with no set routines. Starting school means a change in sleep patterns, the beginning of classes, and the possibility of interpersonal conflicts. It also means the possibility of having a wide variety of expectations placed on them.
Children may also develop stress from their surroundings. Unlike adults, children may not be able to pinpoint or express their feelings verbally. You could notice mood swings or instances where they start acting out, have poor sleep habits or have trouble with concentration. They may even begin to complain of stomach aches or headaches. These are just a few signs that you should be on the lookout for.
We want to keep our children as stress-free as possible. Stress and anxiety can lead to unhealthy habits such as overeating and even substance use. We are aiming to teach children healthier ways to handle emotions at a young age. Being able to do this will help them as they venture into adulthood.
So, the question is, how can we teach our children to relieve stress? Whether you are a kid or an adult exercise is a great way to relieve stress and anxiety. Children need to exercise at least 60 minutes a day. Exercise has been proven to help reduce the level of stress hormones in our body while also increasing the chemical in the brain that boosts our mood and reduces pain.
Exercise has also been known to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety while improving well-being and delivering a better quality of life. It also can lead to improved concentration, confidence and better quality of sleep.
Here are five ways both kids and adults can relieve stress:
• Stretching exercise: Stretching can be as simple as reaching for the sky or touching your toes, but remember to keep your back as straight as possible.
Yoga
• Deep breathing is a great way to bring down your heart rate and focus when you are feeling overwhelmed. Take slow, deep breaths by pretending to smell your favorite flower through your nose, then breath out slowly through your mouth with a technique such as blowing a bubble.
• Get aerobic activity. Going for a bike or scooter ride, taking family walks, hula hooping, jumping rope, or swimming are all good ways to get the blood pumping and helping improve your mood.
• Get outside as much as possible to experience nature. This will help improve moods. Explore parks, hike trails, or just use the time to connect with one another.
Key points: Assure children their feelings are valid. Offer ideas of coping skills by sharing ways and ideas to make them comfortable when they are feeling nervous. Also ask children questions like “How was your day?” or “How are you feeling about what you learned today at school?”
Lynnell Godfrey is the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program coordinator with 4-H Youth Development at the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.