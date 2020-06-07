In 1903, various private service organizations came together to support signage that would identify places of historical significance across the state of North Carolina.
In 1935, the General Assembly established the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program and the very first historical marker was placed in Granville County in early 1936. North Carolina’s program was based on a historical marker program already established in neighboring Virginia.
Today the N.C. Highway Historical Marker Program is one of the oldest, continuous programs in the United States. It’s a collaborative effort between the Historical Research Office, Division of Historical Research, North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the Traffic Engineering Branch of the N.C. Department of Transportation.
With their sliver and black colors that resemble an open book carrying the state seal, North Carolina’s historical marker signs are very noticeable and recognizable.
The signs can be found along North Carolina highways, country roads and business districts. There are at least 1,600 signs across North Carolina today. Of those signs, 136 are in the 13 counties represented by Museum of the Albemarle. In the Albemarle region, signs can be found marking the sites of schools, churches, battles, artists, poets, musicians and the Civil Rights movement.
Individuals or groups seeking a Highway Historical Marker can submit applications to the Marker Advisory Committee. Members of the committee are very knowledgeable in at least one or two areas of North Carolina history and are employed at either a four-year college or university. Members serve a 5-year term and are appointed by the secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Committee members have established guidelines over the years for submitting an application for an historical marker. Those guidelines cover the accuracy of historical information to appear on the sign and placement of the marker.
Individuals or families can discover interesting information concerning local and state history from historical markers. If the marker is not directly on the site of historical importance, the markers will provide brief directions to the original location.
One example is the historical marker for Stephen B. Weeks, located on U.S. Highway 17 South at Okisko Road in Pasquotank County. Besides noting that Weeks was a historian, bibliographer, collector of North Carolina books and manuscripts, and professor at Trinity College from 1891-93, the sign states that his birthplace was three-fifths of a mile east.
The historical detail on the signs is supposed to be informative but brief so that it can be easily read by travelers. One can find all signs on the North Carolina Highway Historical website at https://www.ncdcr.gov/about/history/division-historical-resources/nc-highway-historical-marker-program.
If you are unfamiliar with an area, the website provides the location of the sign(s), a GSI map, and the historical information on the sign plus an essay with detail information.
Pick your county or an adjoining county and enjoy an afternoon of visiting historical markers and learning about either local or North Carolina history. Have a visiting guest? Enjoy an afternoon with them by introducing them to North Carolina history through North Carolina’s Historical Marker Program.