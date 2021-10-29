“I love you all, and God loves Edenton!” Mrs Virginia Wood, in a most incandescent acceptance speech, concluded with gracious flourish.
This was last Tuesday night, Oct. 19, at the “Bricks and Boards” Awards Ceremony at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.
It was a celebration of preservation and restoration, of valuing structures that are truly valuable, of cherishing repositories of memory that stand for beauty and goodness.
There were reminiscences of shoring up old porches, putting up new plaster, and spending long hours of detailed craftsmanship in a woodshop lined with the mystical hardware of furniture making.
As Tom Newbern spoke of his craft, along with the likes of James Melchor and Don Jordan, one could hear the scrape of the block plane, and see the tiny ribbons of wood fiber chiseled up from the incisor of the carving gouge, and even smell the inimitable aroma of cut wood on a Fall day in Chowan.
I heard one wry bon mot that has a lot to do with preservation. While getting an award for his and his wife Sarah’s work on the Butternut Farm, Larry McLaughlin said, jesting about the constant work involved, that “Rot never sleeps.”
And that is true. Do nothing and things fall apart. But do something good and work constantly at it, then the right things stick around. The truly valuable things are valued.
Beauty always calls for participation and active endeavor. And hard work. It is hard to bulwark a home against the tides of time.
One of the main and many, many reasons why I love Edenton is that it is a locus of long and tender memory. It is a place whose grace, over the years, actively seeks to recognize and preserve the good in the past and present — the long past and the long present, where the wounds of a hundred years might find some balm of Gilead.
I cheer on efforts like the East Gale Street renewal. To see the Kadesh AME Church restored, inside and out, with its Tiffany Glass windows replaced in their original glory, is a dream, as Shakespeare said, “a consummation devoutly to be wished.”
I was talking to some of the members of Kadesh, and they were regaling me with their memories of the evening sun gleaming in like a rainbow through those windows while the choir sang on Sunday summer evenings. Oh Lord, how that resonated in my Oklahoma childhood memory of Stamps-Baxter and Ira Stanphill music, and my dad singing “Unworthy” in the pulpit, from his softback shaped-notes book, the “second songbook” next to the more upstanding hymnal in the rack nailed on to the back of the pew in front of you.
I wonder if memory doesn’t take us all to the same old echoing church, much like Kadesh at sunset, down over the hilltop, in that bright land where we’ll never grow old.
But I digress. The house of memory stands still and unchanged only in our vision of the Beulah Land.
But in the here and now, it takes hard work and deliberation for memory to stay standing. Memory needs propping up. Like always. Memory in the real world of weather and wear needs daily picking up after, vacuuming, lawn mowing, shrub-gussying, trim-painting, power-washing, weed-pulling, hickory nut and gumball raking (sigh).
For the more artistically and technically God-bestowed amongst us, it means looking at a place with vision, like Mrs Virginia Wood casting her loving eyes on the Jubilee Farm in 1963. She didn’t limit her sight to the superficial. She looked upon what was and what could be, and in her case and her ministrations, eventually what turned out to be.
Counselor Sam Dixon said it best as he savored the rhetorical moment of presenting Miss Virginia’s award. It was a moment redolent with the poetry of the past that springs like an artesian well ever into the present. He didn’t quote T.S. Eliot, but I will:
“Time present and time past/ Are both perhaps present in time future,/ And time future contained in time past” (Four Quartets).
Which means that Mr. Dixon, when he narrated his memories of the Wood family and their places, the boundary between the present and the past drifted offstage, and you could hear voices echoing up from old recollections, entering onstage upon the present.
He remarked that his parents wondered, one time, about where he’d go if they would ever be gone (a common speculation of good parents), and they mulled over, out loud, the possibility of sending him to the care of some relative in the big city.
This possibility horrified the young boy. He’d miss swimming in the river, wandering in the trees and along the sound, the farms and the fields, and most of all, being viscerally connected to the ageless spacious house that stood rooted in generations, that whispers to the present, “Remember this good.”
So he told his parents: “Just send me to the Woods.”
Better there than the city, or anywhere else. So very, very true.
I’m just a relative newcomer to Edenton, and such memories come down to me indirectly from generous stories like these, and my oh my, storytelling down here is elevated to a high art form. But these homes and farms, these gracious inns, this Courthouse and Cupola House and, let us certainly not forget, this Penelope Barker House, stand not just in reminiscence but in the present experience of us all, residents and visitors alike, tourists and descendants of many generations, householders of town and county.
So I applaud the achievement of Sally Francis Kehayes, Dawson Tyler, and the rest of the Edenton Historical Commission, who put together this celebration of value, of the realization of memory, this public acknowledgement of preservation and restoration. The good work of our citizen artists and craftsmen deserves, and needs, our thanks.
Their work at preservation and restoration has produced a splendid witness to beauty. They are living monuments to memory that stand, and should remain standing.
On behalf of all of us who gaze with wonder upon these graceful historic homes and inns and public structures and stores, I thank God that good things can persist through the generations and vicissitudes of time, just as Miss Virginia would want me to.
But I — and all of us who call Edenton home — surely thank Miss Virginia and the other award recipients (like, especially, retiring Town Manager of 33 years, Anne-Marie Knighton), and all those who today take up hammer and saw, paintbrush, hoe and rake, but most of all vision, to make beauty real, to recall memory to the present, and to value that which is truly good.