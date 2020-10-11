How many times have you stopped yourself from pursuing something because someone else is already doing it?
Let’s get something clear: most everything you can think of has already been done, written, said or offered. But that should not discourage you from pursuing your dream.
The beauty of this world is that we are all different. So even if you do something that someone else is already doing, you are doing it your way, and they are doing it theirs — and that’s great news.
No one can do, write, say or offer your ‘’thing’’ the way you do! Two things will never be the same because two people will never be the same.
When we offer something and people want it and love it, they do so mainly because of you. People will come back to you because of how you make them feel and what you did to make it extra special.
I think it is normal to feel this way. I felt the same way when I started my own business. I had thoughts like ‘’will people take me seriously?’’; ‘’what if I can’t do it as good as ...?’’; ‘’our community already has similar programs,’’ ect. The trick is to get really clear on what and why you are doing what you’re doing, become confident, so confident that you do not let the fear stop you.
I hear a lot of people say they lack confidence. Let me tell you something about confidence. We are all born with a lot of it, then we start growing up and the world tells us we are not smart enough, or good enough, tall enough, or skinny enough. We’re also told dreams do not pay the bills and money does not grow on trees. Insert here______ what you were told.
The terrible part about this, is that it becomes part of who we believe we truly are. But there is good news, we can bring our confidence back, it is just going to take some work and discipline.
It literally is like a muscle: the more you work it, the stronger it gets. The more you practice it, the better you get at it. Just like pretty much with anything you wish to get better at, it will require some work and effort.
But here is the thing: in order to practice it and build your confidence muscle you have to put yourself in the uncomfortable situations that you probably have been avoiding because you feel you lack the confidence to do so. You can’t wish for confidence, you have to put in the work to get it.
So how are you going to show up and practice your confidence? Is it by making a call? Sending an email? Setting up a moms group? Joining a local group? Doing live videos on social media? Standing up to someone? Setting boundaries? Taking one step toward your dream? Maybe you find a confidence accountability partner and you both encourage each other to show up for an occasion and practice being confident.
I think it is important to mention that getting good at being confident does not mean you won’t have any doubts, feel scared or nervous about things ever again. I feel these feelings quite often, to be honest. However, it does mean that you believe in yourself and have the confidence to show up regardless of feeling nervous or having second thoughts.
This is a sweet spot to get to, fully knowing you are capable and worthy, believing in yourself and having the confidence to move forward regardless of how you may feel at the moment or what others have to say about it.
When I feel confident, I feel brave, and I want that for you, too. When we feel brave, we take the leap, we take the risk, we show up, we are not afraid of failing or of people’s opinions.
When we grow confident in our given gifts, talents and abilities we are not worried if ‘’she is already doing it.’’ We embrace that we live in an abundant universe and know that her success does not take anything away from us. Actually, it adds value to our work and we do the same for her in return.
There is someone out there waiting for you to let them know you have what they have been looking for. Please do not let fear keep you from serving your purpose. Do not let the thought of ‘’she is already doing it’’ keep you away from starting.
The world needs you. There is only one you and no one can do you like you do!