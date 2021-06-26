Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a sermon delivered by the Rev. Marc O’Neal on June 6. O’Neal is pastor at Camden United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church-South Mills, and Sharon United Methodist Church-South Mills.
I had the opportunity to officiate a wedding for my cousin last week. Many of you have seen this picture I posted on Facebook of him and his groomsmen in prayer before the ceremony.
My cousin said something to me after the rehearsal that I didn’t think about much at the time, but since have reflected on quite a bit.
As he was walking me to my car, he told me how much he appreciated my willingness to be a part of the service. He said, “because you could have said no.” I told him “man there was no way I was gonna do that” or something like that. But he looked me in the eyes and said again, “you could have said no.”
And truthfully, there were plenty of reasons to say “no.” It’s roughly a 5-hour drive, one way, to get to where the ceremony was. Which meant that, after it was done I had a 5-hour drive back.
I also had to front-load my week to make sure I was ready for the following Sunday, so there was a little extra pressure there. I needed to make sure I had “clergy coverage” in case an emergency occurred here, while I was there. The wedding was also the day of my anniversary, so I missed spending the day with Heidi, like we normally do.
So I had plenty of reasons to say “no,” but ultimately, the reasons to say “yes” dramatically outweighed them. Mostly, its because he’s family, and I love him.
Have you ever been asked to do something, something that folks “in their right mind” wouldn’t do, but you did so anyway out of love?
Usually it’s for kinfolk isn’t it? Sometimes, it’s not. Did anyone here go to, or watch online, the graduation ceremony at Camden County High School? The speaker was a former teacher, Mr. Blood.
In his speech, he talked about how the folks he works with now in Pennsylvania, just couldn’t understand how he would drive 11 hours, to give a 10-minute graduation speech, and then drive 11 hours back. But he did it. Why? Love. Out of love for his former students, he drove all that way, because he loved them. He felt like they were family, and out of love for members of his family, he responded “yes.” He, too, could have easily, and understandably, said “no.”
How do you respond? When a member of your family, be it a blood relative, extended family, or a friend you treat like one, asks you for something? I feel that, if you love them, truly love them, you will answer “yes,” even in those situations where it is easy to say “no.”
This morning there is a member of the family who is asking all of us something. Maybe not so much asking us something; more so, offering an invitation. We can say no, or we can say yes, and I think your answer tells us how much you love and trust this member of our family.
Jesus stands before us this morning, and with the same words recorded in Mark 1:17, Mark 2:14, and Mark 8:34, offers this invitation to us: “Follow me.”
How do you answer that invitation made by a member of our family? Because you can always say “no.” You may say, “Oh, I would never say ‘no’ to Jesus. Pastor Marc, you say that our baptisms are initiations into the family, and I’ve been baptized, and if Jesus is part of my family, and I’m a part of his, I could never say no. He’s family. You always say ‘yes’ and support family.”
Really?
Did you notice what members of Jesus’ own family did in our Gospel reading, Mark 3:20-35?
To set the stage, Jesus had assembled the 12 and they all head to Nazareth. But because of all of the teachings, healings and casting out of demons Jesus had done up to this point, a crowd gathered around them, so large that it prevented them from sitting down to eat.
Jesus’ family hears about this, and they do what? Bring them something to eat? No. Our text says they “went out to restrain him.”
Why? Well, the next few verses tell us that some in town were saying that Jesus “has gone out of his mind” and others were claiming that Jesus was himself demon-possessed. Which leads me to believe that Jesus’ family was embarrassed of him!
They went out to restrain him, to hide him, to keep him quiet, to get him from out in the open, because people were talking: this Jesus is crazy! That guy has the devil in him! The family of our Lord and Savior, because of all the tongue-wagging going on about him, were embarrassed, and in effect saying “no.” It was easier to join the crowd than say “yes” to Jesus.
Are you embarrassed by Jesus? Does this member of the family cause you some heartburn when you are around those you aren’t sure share your faith tradition? When you are in certain places, and someone else starts talking about Jesus, and you see heads turned and eyes starting to roll, do you wish they would “restrain themselves?” Do you find it easier to join the crowd — be it at work or school or with your friends — instead of proclaiming, defending, and worshipping Jesus?
I’ve wondered about this. Why is it that we at times say “no” to Jesus? Why is it that we sometimes find ourselves, with our thoughts or words or actions, saying “no” to Jesus?
I think it’s because we, at times, maybe don’t feel worthy. I think that sometimes maybe we don’t feel good enough. I think that we look at our lives, our past, and we just think, “I know he says to follow him, but he doesn’t mean me. How could he? There’s no way he could truly want me. I’m not good enough to be in his presence, much less follow him.”
I hope I haven’t contributed to those feelings or thoughts. We confess our sins each week. We seek absolution and forgiveness each week. I mention sin, but please know that I do so because it is only through coming to terms with sin that we can truly acknowledge and understand our need for a Savior. We do these things not to make you feel bad, but to make you whole.
But I get it. I’ve felt that way too. I’ve had days where I’ve thought about past mistakes or current struggles and thought, “Jesus ain’t got time for that!” But today is the day that changes. Today is the day where we put all of that aside: guilt, shame, feelings of inferiority or inadequacy, whatever it is that is preventing you from saying “yes” to Jesus. Today is the day where we transform ourselves from feeling unworthy, to accepting our place as sons and daughters of the Most High.
Today is the day where we take Holy Communion, and we respond, as a family, by channeling our inner Isaiahs.
“Inner Isaiahs”? What do I mean?
This past Tuesday, we had chapel at The Benjamin House, and I related to them something I want to share with you. If you remember, last week our Old Testament reading was from the prophet Isaiah, Chapter 6, verses 1-8. I see Holy Communion in that text. Let me explain: Isaiah is in the temple, and is in the presence of God. But knowing of his own mistakes, his own wrong turns, his own sinful nature, he cries out, in a moment of confession: “I am lost! I am a man of unclean lips!”
And then the seraph goes to the altar, where sacrifices are made, and takes what is necessary for the sacrifice — a burning coal — and puts it to Isaiah’s lips, proclaiming the forgiveness of Isaiah’s sins at that point. “Now that this has touched your lips, your guilt has departed and your sin is blotted out.”
This grace, this mercy, this pardon, causes a great change in the prophet. He goes from meek and ashamed and feeling unworthy to bold and strong and convicted of his place in the family. No longer feeling unworthy to be in the presence of God, he now announces to the Lord in full-throated obedience: “here am I; send me!”
My friends, Jesus, is our sacrifice. One time, for all time. You may be sitting there, thinking about your life, and how “unclean” it is. You may be sitting there, thinking about your life, and you may feel confused or weak or anxious because right now you are in the presence of Jesus, and you feel unworthy.
In our prayer of confession to God, I pray that you were honest with God and acknowledged where you have fallen short. But my friends, when I say in a moment, “this is the body of Christ, broken for you,” that “this is the blood of Christ, shed for you,” what I want you to remember are the words of the seraph, as spoken to Isaiah, true then and true today: “Now that this has touched your lips, your guilt has departed and your sin is blotted out.”
Sisters and brothers: today is a new day. Today is the day that, while you may not be able to forget your past, your past is completely forgiven. Today is the day that you start to live the abundant life that God wants you to live.
Today is the day that hopelessness turns to hope. Today is the day where weakness turns to strength. Today is the day that sadness turns to joy. Today is the day that confusion turns to clarity. Today is the day where you say to God, “here am I, send me!” Today is the day that you say “yes” to Jesus.