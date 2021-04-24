I wish I were writing about country music again but here we are.
There have been protests in Elizabeth City nearly nonstop since the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. Wednesday morning during a drug raid at his home.
The protests have been impassioned but as I write this they have been peaceful. I pray that continues to be the case.
While there have been a few tense moments in the process of covering these events I have not been afraid for myself at any point. I have friends who have expressed concern for my safety and I have sought to assure them that I have not felt threatened.
My friends are divided on how they view this entire situation. The division is largely by race, though not entirely.
I have friends of all races who have a range of views regarding the complicated relationship between police and citizens — and particularly between police and black citizens.
My deepest hope in this regard is for a world in which officers and those they interact with all live to see another day.
That’s the ideal world.
I also realize we don’t live in an ideal world.
I don’t want to see any of us, though, use that an excuse for not doing what we can to move closer to the ideal.
Too many situations escalate way beyond what they should be. De-escalation may seem like a buzzword but it’s also right to the point.
I hope I can live that way more and more in my own life. I figure my own life is where I have to start, at least.
There is much about the movement known as Black Lives Matter that I don’t fully understand.
But I believe without reservation that Black Lives Matter and that belief never wavers.
I hear and see people insisting that All Lives Matter should be the only language used in this regard, but I disagree precisely because I do believe that All Lives Matter.
Because All Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter.
I fervently hope for justice in this situation and I also admit that I don’t really know fully what justice might be in this case.
I do also hope for peace and pray for peace.
I see signs that read “No Justice No Peace,” and I hope for both justice and peace. Unfortunately in some situations there seems to be little of either.
My heart truly breaks right now for this city I have come to love.
I’m concerned but I don’t despair.
I am hopeful that we will see both justice and peace.