I’m pulling for Tiger Wood to recover fully from his crash last week.
The investigation is continuing and I hope it will reveal he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. But it will be whatever it is and we’ll just have to bracket out that whole consideration for the time being.
What I’m keenly aware of, yet again, is how important Tiger Woods has been for golf during the past quarter century.
What has been obvious amid the well-wishes from the younger players is just how much of an influence Tiger has been for them. They grew up wanting to be Tiger Woods the same way he grew up wanting to be Jack Nicklaus.
They copied his swing, or tried to.
They logged as much time in the gym as they did on the practice range because Tiger launched a fitness craze within the golf world.
I should probably explain that I’m really not a Tiger Woods fan. I like Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Sunjae Im, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Harold Varner III and probably a dozen others more than I like Woods.
But Tiger is unavoidable if you want to talk about golf in recent decades.
He has had well-publicized issues with substance abuse and infidelity.
In recent years he has seemed to make some real progress toward becoming a better person and has waged a nearly unbelievable comeback on the golf course.
In 2019 I was pulling for Webb Simpson or Dustin Johnson to win the Masters.
Tiger managed to stay in contention throughout that tournament but I didn’t think much of the possibility that he might win it until Sunday rolled around.
But that Sunday it was obvious that Tiger was haunted — in the best way possible — by The Ghost of Tiger on Sundays Past.
That day he was relentless in pursuit of the Green Jacket and he emerged victorious in one of the unlikeliest and most inspiring comebacks ever.
A couple of days after that I crossed paths with Dean Mattix, who at that time was helping run The Pines for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, and we talked about how it was impossible not to be a Tiger Woods fan even if you weren’t a Tiger Woods fan.
“When Tiger Woods wins, everybody in golf wins,” Mattix said at that time.
It seemed an apt observation then, and it still is.
Months later I was watching when Tiger tied Sam Snead’s record for most career victories on the PGA Tour.
I don’t know whether he will recover to the point of again contending for a Green Jacket, but he can keep battling his demons and striving to be the past father possible to his kids.
That, after all, is the tournament that really counts.
