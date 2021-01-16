“Therefore everyone who hears these words of Mine and acts on them, may be compared to a wise man who built his house on the rock. And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and slammed against that house; and yet it did not fail for it had been founded on the rock.” — Matthew 7:24-25
Jesus speaks of storms in this great sermon. A preacher once referred to some of his members as Alka-Seltzer Christians. He said, you drop them in water, they fizzle a little while and then they are gone. Superficial saints. They have no firm foundation. When storms come they are blown away.
One house stood because it was build on the rock. Great was the fall of the other house because it was founded on the sand. There was something wrong with the foundation.
In our world we have people who have just weathered a storm, those in the middle of a storm, and those who are getting ready for a storm. Storms will come. How do you weather those storms?
First, Jesus indicated that everyone is building a spiritual house. I cannot live in the house that you build and you cannot live in the house in which I live. I will stand or fall in the house that I build.
Most people that you meet look perfectly ordinary and fine. What is the difference? The difference is in the foundation. Some are rock builders. Luke 6:48 says, “...he is like a man building a house, who dug deep and laid a foundation upon the rock.” That house will withstand a storm.
The other was a sand builder. You can build a house much quicker if you just pour a foundation on the sand, put up the walls and then a roof. That’s a lot quicker and cheaper than having to dig down and build on something solid. It may even look like the house with a firm foundation ... until the storm comes.
Jesus said it is necessary to hear the Word of God if you want a strong foundation. In verse 24, He says, “...he who hears these words of mine.” Part of the foundation of your life is hearing the Word of God. But according to verse 24 it is not just hearing, it is also doing: “...and acts on them.” This is where we separate the rock builders from the sand builders. James 1:22 states that the one who hears the Word of God and does the Word of God is the man whose life it built upon a firm foundation.
Secondly, know that storms will come in your life. Jesus said that the storm fell on both houses. Just because you become a Christian you are not immune from storms. Storms come in the life of the saved and the lost. Storms will show the strength of your foundation.
Some people think that because they have storms in their life that God does not love them. No. There will be sickness, disappointment, failure and loss. Some will even face persecution. But these things cannot separate a Christian whose life is built on The Rock. Difficulties in your life do not mean that God has abandoned you. The Lord said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” Remembering that helps us weather the storms of life.
Standing in the crowd that day as Jesus preached were two kinds of builders: Simon Peter and Judas. Both Simon Peter and Judas built a house. Who was the best man? Not Peter. It was Judas. Why? Who do you elect as treasurer? You elect the best man! And Judas was elected treasurer of the group.
But when the storms began to blow Peter was the rock. And Judas died and went to hell. He never built a firm foundation. He never developed a solid faith. When the storm hit Simon Peter he had a few windows broken and some shingles blew off the roof. But the house stood! He was the real thing! He was built on The Rock.
We are facing some real storms as a nation. Perhaps COVID-19 has caused storms in your life personally. How is your foundation? Rock solid? Or on sand?
I love the hymn that states: “My hope is built on nothing less, than Jesus’ blood and righteousness. On Christ, the solid Rock I stand. All other ground is sinking sand.” Can you sing it? And mean it?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.