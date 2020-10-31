“O Lord you have searched me and known me. You know when I sit down and when I rise up; you understand my thought from afar ... and are intimately acquainted with all my ways.” — Psalm 139:1-4
A parent knows that a baby will cry a lot. That’s how it communicates its needs.
When our children were babies and they began to cry I often didn’t know why they were crying. I would try everything. I would pick them up, hug them, give them a bottle, and if it was a really desperate situation, I would even check their diaper.
But my wife would hear their cry and say, “Oh, she’s just tired.” Sure enough, the baby needed a nap. Or she would say, “She needs a bottle,” and would give her a bottle and all was right with the world. She would hear another cry and say, “Oh, she needs her diaper changed and she wants her daddy to change it.”
Despite using her ability to get me to change the diapers, my wife had an intimate, intuitive connection with all our babies. There is almost no relationship more intimate than a mother and her baby. Knowing and being known is intimacy.
God gives us an opportunity to experience that kind of relationship. A word often used for this kind of relationship is “know.” It’s first used in Genesis 4:1 to describe the relationship between Adam and his wife. It simply says, “Adam knew his wife”. The New American Standard Version is clearer: “Now the man ‘had relations’ (knew) with his wife Eve ....”
Don’t pass over this quickly. This is an intimate connection on every level. There is something to be said for the sacredness of sexual intimacy between a husband and wife. It’s about intimacy; not about physical pleasure.
The same connection used to describe a man and his wife is used to describe how God wants to know you. It’s not a casual encounter! It is a deep knowing. David uses the word for ‘know’ six times in Psalm 139 to describe how God knows us.
Numerous times in the Old Testament the word is used to describe God’s relationship with us. God knows you and He wants to be known by you.
David speaks to God in this intimate way. He says, “God, You know how I feel, You know how I hurt. You know what I’m thinking.”
And for some wild reason the Creator of the Universe has offered an invitation to you and me. He has opened His heart and said, “I want you to know Me more closely and minutely than you know anyone else. I want you to know My heart, to connect with Me on a level that can only be reached through the most vulnerable intimacy. I want our needs to come together that we can know each other deeply and wholly.”
Many people have a hard time knowing how to deal with intimacy. When it’s right in our face we lose it. That’s why one of the most common responses to intimacy is fear. Because it allows you to be vulnerable. Perhaps there has been a betrayal, hurt from someone close to you who let down.
And when we make ourselves vulnerable to God we know He’s going to find something we’re not proud of. Think of the sinful woman in Luke 7, a woman of ill repute. She knew she had sin in her life and was unworthy to touch the Messiah. Yet, she made herself vulnerable being totally willing to open up and let Jesus know her. And because we have all fallen short, we know God is going to look into our lives and find things He does not condone.
But Christ followers know that there’s so much more to be gained from intimacy with God. We know this because we know He is there with us through any pain or any hurt that we endure. That comfort of knowing God is with us, can only come through intimacy.
Studying and learning God’s Word is invaluable. But don’t expect knowledge to replace intimacy. Knowledge is much easier but it’s not intimacy. It’s easy to say, “I know Jesus,” while not opening up to Him.
So my question to you isn’t how much you know about Jesus; it’s whether you have let Him know you? Will you embrace an intimate relationship with the One who will never let you down and who will always be there with you? Because with that intimate relationship comes forgiveness and intimacy, something only followers truly experience.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian pastor.