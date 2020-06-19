“The witnesses laid their coats at the feet of a young man named Saul…. “
With that almost throw-away line, the author of the Book of Acts introduces us to Saul of Tarsus. He will become Paul after his conversion on the road to Damascus and he will be the central figure of the rest of the New Testament. But right now, he is a coatholder, a coatholder at the stoning of Stephen, the first Christian martyr.
Our world is full of coatholders. Many “off-the-record” conversations involve coatholders, people in the background who are enabling others to do mischief. Countries who give asylum to terrorists are coatholders for them.
Closer to home we have enablers and co-dependents who serve as coatholders: a person who will call the office and tell them that their spouse has a cold when actually it is a hangover; those who make excuses for violence; those who cover up children’s rudeness and out-of-control behavior; people who shrug their shoulders at corruption and unfairness; those who accept the trends in education, real estate, or employment that impoverish the life of an inner city; those who live willingly in the midst of the bigotry of others — are all coatholders.
They convince themselves that they are not actually doing anything wrong and they have the reinforcement of comparing their inactions with the actions of others.
Paul could have said at the end of the story today, “Hey, I didn’t stone anyone.” It would be like other people who often say, “I didn’t shoot anyone, I just drove the car.” “I didn’t tell the joke, I just laughed to be polite.” “I don’t hate anybody; I just don’t think those people are very worthwhile.” “I saw the guy run the red light before the accident, but I didn’t want to get involved.”
Denial and self-justification play such a powerful role in our daily lives. Over time we become experts at getting ourselves to believe that what we are saying and doing, or not saying or doing is fine, even when there is that annoying little voice in our heads that whispers otherwise.
We allow ourselves to stay in what seems to be a safe place, sort of on the fence even when we suspect that there is something we ought to be doing about a particular situation. The problem is that the longer we have held onto this understanding the more a part of us it has become and the idea of dropping it or changing it is not a pleasant thought.
So, we ignore that irritating murmur and tighten our grip. After a while that voice seems to go away, or at least is a bit quieter, and we allow ourselves to stay where we are. In effect, we are stuck in place and have built a pretty substantial wall between ourselves and God. We have become coatholders.
It is a good thing for all of us to step back every now and then and honestly and courageously observe ourselves. Is it possible that we are not even aware that we are holding a coat we ought to put down?
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.