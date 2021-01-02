Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of the sermon delivered by the Rev. Marc O’Neal prior to Christmas. O’Neal is pastor at Camden United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church-South Mills, and Sharon United Methodist Church-South Mills.
Why do we decorate our homes for Christmas? Because we want to be prepared for the season, right? We want to be ready for family and friends and whoever else might come by and, even if they don’t come inside all the way, they at least can get a peek inside and see that we are “ready” for Christmas. After all, that is the question we ask each other this time of year isn’t it: You ready for Christmas? It’s all about preparation.
Isaiah is the great prophet of preparation: we quote him all the time during the season of Advent, and we often use the more hopeful parts of the passages from Isaiah. But in Isaiah 64:1-9, Isaiah’s preparation looks very different. Isaiah prepares us for the savior by reminding us that everything is not OK.
We think our house is ready for Christmas when it’s ready for guests to come and be astounded and amazed to think that it is perfectly on point: the garland is in the right spot; the Christmas tree has all the lights on carefully and perfectly and is standing straight up; all the presents are wrapped; and there’s not an empty Amazon box anywhere to be found. That’s when we are ready for Christmas!
But Isaiah says “We are ready, Lord, because we are falling apart. We are ready for you, and we know that we are ready because the world is going up in flames! We need you so badly that even if you cause an earthquake we are OK with it — just please, Lord, come quickly! Come and make this place your home.”
We often tell the story around the time of Christmas about how it was that Jesus came into the world, and how the world wasn’t ready for him. We hear all the stories — how his parents go to the city of Bethlehem; how they find that there is no room for them at the inn; and how wise men come to King Herod and say, “Where is this new King and Savior that is born?” and King Herod is not ready. Herod sends them on as his spies because he wants to do away with this new threat.
And we seem to think that our job every Christmas is to prove that we are not making the same mistake. We think, this year, we’re gonna get it right. We think there’s no way we would ever miss Jesus. We’re gonna roll out the purple carpet. We’ll have everything ready for you, Jesus. We will build a picture-perfect scene where the only thing missing is that baby in the manger, and then when he comes softly, slowly, backlit as he floats down from heaven, Jesus will find a soft landing because we have lined the manger with the softest, pest-free synthetic hay we could find at Hobby Lobby. We aren’t like those 1st century failures. We will be ready.
But Isaiah keeps saying the best way to be ready, is to know how unready we are. The best way to be ready is to know how badly we need a Savior. But we spend most of our Advent trying to prove our home doesn’t need one.
In Isaiah’s time, Jerusalem was the spiritual home of the people of Israel. At least once a year, all the people of Israel expected to go up to Jerusalem. No matter if you’re coming from the north or from the south, or the east of the west — you still had to go “up” to get to Jerusalem. It didn’t matter if you lived in the high lands on top of a mountain that was much higher than the Mount Zion where the Temple was built, you were still going “up.”
But Isaiah looks up and he says our holy house, the temple on that mountain, is in ruins; it is burned with fire. Isaiah says we can’t go up there anymore, and even if we do, there’s nothing for us. And so, since we can’t go up, Isaiah says what? “Lord, oh that you would come down! Oh that you would tear open the heavens! We’ve given up on getting up there to you God; our only hope is for you to come down, to us.” Since we are not worthy and not ready to come up to you God, our only hope is for you to come down.
St. John tells us in Chapter 1 of his Gospel that in Jesus Christ, “the Word became flesh and he made his home among us.” We can’t go up to him, so he made his home among us. By coming down.
John then goes on to say that “Christ came to that which was his own, but his own did not receive him.” It used to be when I read that passage, that I thought it meant most people just hated Jesus. That’s why they didn’t receive him. They thought they were better off without him. But the longer I have been in ministry, and the more I talk to people about their faith and their struggles, the more I’ve come to discover that for at least as many people who reject Jesus outright, there is an equal number who won’t receive him because they think they’re not ”ready.”
“Oh Jesus, I would love for you to come by, let’s break bread together! Just gimme a couple weeks — I’m going to get my home together, get all the decorations in the right place. If we are going to do this, we are going to do it up right!” Jesus is knocking, and we say, “Give me just a moment.” But that moment becomes two weeks, and then a month, and Jesus is still at the door, knocking, and yet we are still tidying up.
There’s an old spiritual says, “Every time I feel the spirit moving in my heart, I will pray.” But we say “Lord I’m just not in a good place for prayer right now. It’s a little too chaotic around me right now. But I tell you what, tomorrow morning I’m going to get up really early, when it’s nice and quiet and it will be just you and me.” Jesus keeps knocking, the morning comes, and it’s busier than we expected. Before we know it, our lives have fallen into chaos.
And here is what chaos looks like: It’s when you have such a lofty picture of what you ought to be presenting to other people or to Jesus, that your big and beautiful vision of what you should be or look like becomes the reason that you’re never ready.
When I was getting close to graduating seminary, and knew that an appointment was forthcoming, I started thinking about where I was going to live, and Heidi and I had conversations about parsonages. We had heard horror stories from other clergy about parsonages, and when you go online, it seems — as with most things — the stories you hear that are bad outweigh those that are good by 10 to 1.
One of the concerns we had then, and certainly when first moved here, was a desire to have our house be tidy and ready for company, no matter when they might arrive. That’s a lot of pressure, particularly in a house with two teenagers, and the kind of messes they can make. And this is not unique to me or our family; other clergy I have talked to have mentioned similar feelings.
In passing, I mentioned this to one of my retired mentors last week, and he relayed a story from when he served. It was something that one of his former members told him, and he told me that he found this to be, by and large, true of most everyone. She told him: “Preacher here’s what you need to understand. If you’re coming to visit me, you can drop in anytime. If you’re coming to see my house, I need three days’ notice. But I promise you, if I am at your house unexpectedly, it is because I want to see you, not your house.”
Which one do you think Jesus wants from you? When Jesus says he wants to dwell with us, he’ll take care of making the house. What he wants is to simply be with you. He came down to make his home in the middle of our mess because he knows our mess is the reason we need him.
In our own day and time, our homes have replaced Jerusalem as the place for a great pilgrimage. Some of you are preparing for someone to make a pilgrimage back to your house. You’re worried about whether everything will go just right. Will it go as smoothly as the plan? Is the food going to be all out at the same time? Will it all be just as hot as it needs to be? Will I have every single decoration in the right spot to remind everyone of all those wonderful memories that we want?
And yet you know at the core of your being that when you’re in the middle of it, the house will become a home when you are no longer paying attention to the things on the walls, or the temperature of the food, or the timetable you set for your perfect celebration. You know you are ready when you are able to receive the person who is right in front of you, and they are ready to receive you and you share with one another something more than just the pleasantries — when you share the fullness of your life, the back-and-forth, the good and bad. You share your hopes and your disappointments. That’s what makes the house a home.
Our lives are no different for Christ. Jesus is not waiting for you to get it all figured out, to have it all picture-perfect. Christ is already ready for you. And we get ready for Christmas simply by unlocking the door. If you don’t even know what you need to be ready for Christmas, then hear the good news: you’re really ready.
Maybe the most faithful prayer you can pray is to start at the very beginning. “God I don’t even know what to pray for. Lord, come down.”
When we are ready to pray like that, then we are really ready for Jesus. And when Jesus comes down it will be a glorious surprise to discover what sort of place and what sort of heart he can make into a home.