I cannot recall a time in my life when there was so much anger, finger-pointing, hatred, and judgment of other people, and I am not assigning blame to any particular person or group as it seems that our entire culture has become filled with it.
Racism is real and the specific identified cause of the current unrest and frustration. But is it bigger than that. Racism is one more fruit of the tree of human sin, that word we like to avoid these days.
At the heart of it all is the cruel reality of anger, the power of anger, the pervasiveness of anger in our world. It is incredibly destructive, and there is not a person reading this who has not felt its force in his or her life. It is clearly a part of the human condition. How can people of faith deal with this?
This is certainly nothing new. Over 2,000 years ago in his Letter to the Ephesians the Apostle Paul wrote, “Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, with all malice, and be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” Talk about a timely message.
Think for a moment of one of those times when you have been your angriest. How much influence did you have about your words or actions at that moment?
When we say that someone “really lost it” we all know exactly what that means and what it feels like. It is as if we were standing there watching someone else saying and doing things they will regret and often making fools of themselves. We might say “I don’t know what got into me,” or, “I was so angry I couldn’t think straight.” At such times relationships can be ruined, feelings hurt forever, and, in extreme cases, lives are lost.
To make matters worse, anger is not a reasonable thing. Picture a snowball rolling down a hill. At first it is quite small and appears quite harmless, but then it begins to pick up speed, rolling faster and faster and getting bigger and bigger. It reaches a point beyond which it cannot be stopped until it has finished its course and run over whatever happened to be in its way. To watch ourselves on such occasions is nothing short of frightening. “What in the world got into me?!”
Let’s take a closer look at anger. We all know what it is. We have all felt its destructive power. We all know what it feels like to allow our anger to hurt other people, and all too often those we hurt are the very ones who mean the most to us.
What is it in the human heart that is the source of our anger? Other animals get angry when they are threatened in some very real way. You and I can get angry when someone says something we don’t agree with. Quite often our anger emerges from a place deep within us simply because we are not getting our way. We human beings are really some pieces of work. It is a good thing that God’s love for us is a choice on God’s part as we surely don’t make it very easy at times.
Clearly the reason I get angry is that I am the center of the universe. Therefore, when things do not go my way that is not the way things are supposed to go and my righteous reaction is somewhere on the scale from annoyed to furious.
And just to make sure that we remain as miserable as possible for as long as possible, we massage and feed and hold onto our anger far into the future, sometimes throughout our entire lives. We’ve all heard the old saying that holding onto anger is like taking poison hoping that someone else dies.
So, what can we do? The first step is to admit that we were angry. Sounds obvious, but how many times have you insisted, “I wasn’t mad, I was just frustrated ... or in a hurry ... or whatever.” No, you were angry and in most cases you regret it. Why regret? Because it is not how we like to see ourselves, and at some level we know that it is destructive to everyone, including ourselves.
The second step is to acknowledge the reality of the damage done by our anger and surrender any attempt to justify it. That may be the hardest part since the next step would have to be asking forgiveness from those we have hurt.
Reconciliation is the most powerful force in the world, and when we see it something deep within the human soul is touched and we are often brought to tears. We somehow just know that it is the right thing to be done yet we often hesitate because it requires brutal honesty with ourselves, humility, acceptance of responsibility, and the courageous willingness to make the first move toward those we have hurt.
The harsh truth is that our anger was probably what caused the brokenness and pain, and until we are able, with God’s help, to let it go and reach out to the other, there can be no healing or new beginning.
When we put down our anger we can see that human diversity is not some kind of horrible deviation from the way things “ought to be,” but an intentional and incredibly beautiful aspect to God’s creative love when he dreamed us all up in the first place.
This will not come about as the result of some national program or committee or edict, but when each of us accepts a personal responsibility to make this world a better, more loving place.
Naive? Perhaps, but also the truth.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.