Editor’s note: This is a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. Marc O’Neal, pastor at Camden United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church-South Mills, and Sharon United Methodist Church-South Mills.
You ever had a job that had a large goal or large task or project to accomplish? A task that relied upon many hands or many minds coming together in order to be successful? One that if you did alone, you could only do so much? But with help, you knew you could be successful?
The vision statement of the United Methodist Church states, “To make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.”
That’s an audacious task, isn’t it? To transform the entire planet? How can we possibly be successful? Thankfully, we are not called to do it on our own, just our part.
In Matthew 9: 24-57, Jesus looks out and sees crowds of people. Unnamed, unknown crowds of people. And he has compassion for them. He sees that they have been harassed and are as helpless as sheep without a shepherd.
It could just as easily be 2020 America. All we have to do is look around our community. When we watch the news, we see crowds of people that need help. We see crowds of people harassed by the enemy, walking around carrying burdens upon their shoulders, wandering without any direction, any love, any support, any hope at all. Harassed by demons of past mistakes, haunted by current decisions, terrified of an unsure future.
We see this and we have compassion and we weep and we may feel despondent. But the Lord Jesus would tell us that we need to get to work. He looks at the crowds in our text, and he points them out to the disciples as if to say, “They need you. I need you. I need you to be willing to be an extension of the work I started on earth. I need you to be my feet, my hands, my eyes, my ears, my mouth. These crowds need you to be willing to follow in my footsteps and proclaim to them the Gospel message to repent and believe the Good News. I need laborers, not spectators. I need folks willing to stand on the promises, and not be content to just sit on the premises. I. Need. You.”
Friends, Jesus, needs you. He needs every one of us. A task as big as transforming the whole world is large, but it is not impossible.
You know how you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. That is to say, with any large task in front of you, you don’t let the size of it intimidate you; instead you take it one step at a time.
The first step is to get our bearings. Get our thoughts about us and focus. We reflect on the depth of the Holy Spirit before we celebrate its breadth. We need to open up our hearts, minds and souls to the inflowing of the Holy Spirit, to expose those areas of our lives that need strengthening and straightening, to repent those things preventing us from having a relationship with Jesus, and to make Jesus Lord of all aspects of our lives. We can then use that overflow to strengthen us to go out in the community.
The second step is to acknowledge the task in front of us. We need to admit the imperfect nature of our church, our community and our country. One way we can make it a little “more perfect” is to listen to Jesus’ call to “go” and make disciples by teaching and preaching and baptizing and loving and listening and living in peace with one another. Regardless of our skills and talents and abilities, we all have one task as people of Christ: to make disciples.
Which brings us to our call to service. So after getting our bearings and understanding our task, we get to work. But how? How do we join together, empowered by the Holy Spirit, and go out and make disciples?
I think the answer is found in another story in which Jesus speaks of a harvest. It’s the Samaritan woman at the well. I think that story contains our instructions on how to be the laborers that Jesus asks us to be.
For those unfamiliar with the story: it’s in John Chapter 4. Jesus and the disciples are leaving Judea and are heading toward Galilee. The shortest route to get from A to B would be to go through Samaria, but Jews, particularly God-fearing Jews, avoided that land at all costs. They saw Samaritans as at the bottom of society, folks you shouldn’t even look at much less hang around with. So when they came upon the border of Samaria, they went around. Jesus, though, was determined to not only travel through Samaria, and among the Samaritans, he had a particular Samaritan he wanted to meet in mind.
As the disciples went off to find food, Jesus headed to a well on the outskirts of town. There, he found a woman. A marginalized woman. An outcast from society. But as you read through the story, you see this woman and Jesus have a deep, theological conversation, one that results in the woman coming to recognize who Jesus is: first she sees him as a man, then she sees him as a prophet, and then she sees him as the Messiah. She recognizes not only Jesus’ identity but also his mission to save the world.
And what does she do? She leaves her water jar at the well — probably one of her few possessions — and runs back to the town to tell them about Jesus.
Understand, she was not educated. She did not know or understand every single word of Scripture. She did not have great wealth. She had no power or status within the community. She certainly was no saint. But she had faith — in Jesus. And she told everyone who Jesus was to her and what he did for her.
She became a laborer for Christ by simply talking about him. And what happened? According to John 4:39, “Many Samaritans from that city believed in him because of the woman’s testimony.”
The testimony of that one woman brought untold numbers into the family of Christ. Not because she wowed them with her knowledge of Scripture, or with signs and miracles, or because she was an esteemed member of the community. She served our Lord by simply telling her story. She was faithful by telling of his faithfulness.
That’s what we should be doing. Yes, some of us are called to teach, some are called to preach, some are called to healing ministries, some are called to volunteer in the community. But all of us have a story to tell about our Lord Jesus. All of us have a story to tell about what Jesus means to us and what Jesus has done for us and continues to do for us. That’s how we transform the world.
What would it look like at our dinner tables when we gather with friends and family that we talked about Jesus? Or out at restaurants? What if at our break rooms at work, instead of talking sports or politics, we talked about Jesus? What if on Facebook instead of posting articles about COVID-19 conspiracies we simply talked about Jesus? What if when we are asked “what did you do this weekend” the first thing we talked about was worship?
Friends, I urge you to think about these steps, and to think about what our Lord asks us to do. Understand that this work is not the root of our salvation; it is the fruit of our salvation. Open yourself up to the inflowing of the Holy Spirit. Hear the call on your life as a laborer to go and make disciples. Leave everything behind that prevents you from giving your whole life to Jesus. And tell everyone and anyone you meet: “Come. Come and see a man who has given me abundant life. Come and see the Messiah. Come and be a disciple.”
If we all do that, we will transform this world.