It’s tempting to focus on everything in the world other than how we treat people.
But lately I’m thinking more and more that I need to remedy that misplaced focus.
As a general rule nothing good happens without a goal, so let’s think about what the goal might be.
For starters, I want those closest to me — family and closest friends — to know that I value them and care about them. Even when responsibilities demand that I spend time away from Jane and Nathan, for example, I want them to know that I wish I could be there and that I cherish them and time spent with them.
This goes for other family members. One night this week I talked on the phone with my oldest sister for about an hour.
I was nice to have that long conversation, but I also realized it was the first time I had spoken with her since a video chat on Christmas.
How does five months slip away that easily?
I also want to be respectful of everyone I encounter, whether co-workers, various acquaintances, or strangers in the checkout line or trying to merge into traffic.
Respect and patience require a certain amount of discipline, because they don’t necessarily happen naturally.
That “Golden Rule” comes into play here: Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.
That rule is a useful guide to our most cherished relationships and also to seemingly random encounters with people we are likely never to cross paths with again.
Are we treating people with respect and thoughtfulness.
It’s tempting — I know because I sometimes catch myself doing it — to justify to ourselves what seem like “small” or “minor” acts that are thoughtless, inconsiderate or disrespectful.
But the “inconvenient truth,” to borrow Al Gore’s phrase, is that any encounter has the potential to have a big effect on the trajectory of someone’s day. Encouragement drives the trajectory one way, while impatience, disrespect or a lack of thoughtfulness can move it the other way.
I can’t do much to change the world.
There might not be much you can do in that regard, either.
But our communities and ultimately the world we live in will be shaped to some extent by millions of daily interactions between people.
Each moment can move the needle in a positive or negative direction.
Here’s hoping we will all make a positive impact, starting today.