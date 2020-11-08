Then Job answered the Lord and said, “I know that You can do all things, and that no purpose of Yours can be thwarted.” Job 42:1-2
Job 1:1 says that Job was a man “that was blameless, upright, fearing God and turning away from evil.”
The Lord in fact was so confident in the genuineness of Job’s love and obedience that He gave Satan permission to ruin Job in order to prove Satan wrong. Satan contended that Job was faithful to God only because God had blessed him. So Satan took everything away from Job: his family, his home, and all of his flocks and herds. He was left with boils over his body and a complaining wife.
But Job remained true to God.
A truth: evil and suffering will test our loyalty to God. “Shall we indeed accept good from God and not accept adversity?” (Job 2:10).
A common complaint from many people is that adversity means they have sinned. Or that we are being treated unfairly in life. This is one of the reasons that the book of Job is so relevant because it deals with the common problems that all of us face at one time or another.
And there is nothing more difficult for us than to see where we have been wrong when we are so sure that we were right.
Life has a way of teaching us this as we grow older. Can you look back in your life and see some of the convictions of your youth when you were so convinced that you were right, and now realize that you were wrong? Maybe a principle that you were convinced was right? Maybe an action that you thought was loving but now realize was self-centered? The Lord has a way of teaching us as we grow older that it’s not the external things that matter the most but the internal. And this is a tough lesson to learn.
In chapters 38-41 of Job God speaks to Job in a whirlwind. He does not answer Job’s question of why the innocent suffer. He points to the wonders of His creation and that humans cannot fully know Him.
He asks Job questions that he cannot answer: “How well do you know the heavens and the earth? What causes light and darkness? What are the dimensions of the earth? Can you raise your voice to the clouds and cause rain?”
Job has no answer. But the implication is that God’s supremacy is above man’s dominion. It shows that God is eternal, holy and incomprehensible.
That’s why Job says, “I know that You can do all things.” God knows all things and is all powerful. And Job knows that his sight is not God’s sight.
Have you lived through circumstances that helped you to see God in a new and different way? How should our knowledge of the fact that God knows all things affect our daily life? How should it affect our thoughts, our words, our actions?
God does not condemn Job, as his friends did. When Job’s friends repented of their questioning of Job’s innocence of sin, the Lord is gracious and forgives them. Job could have said, “You tormented me for days and accused me of things. Suffer!” But he didn’t. Ephesians 4:32 states, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other, just as Christ also has forgiven you.”
God never answers Job’s question about the reason for human suffering. God is more concerned with strengthening man’s faith. He prefers to encourage the kind of faith that does not demand answers. “The wisdom of this world is foolishness with God.” (2 Corinthians 3:19).
I like to think that this book teaches us to never think that we fully understand God. No one ever has or ever will, but we can get so comfortable with God that we lose our reverence for Him. We lose the awe of God. And while God was aware of Job’s situation He never revealed to Job the causes of his suffering. But God cared about him.
Will all believers be restored, as Job was, when they face similar circumstances in life? No.
But like Job, we should never doubt God. And all suffering is not because of sin. God rebuked Job’s friends for that. But we can cling to the promise of I Corinthians 10:13: “God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able.”
And that brings us back to our text: “I know that You can do all things, and that no purpose of Yours can be thwarted.”
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian pastor.