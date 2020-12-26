“In the same region there were some shepherds staying out in the fields and keeping watch over their flock by night. And an angel of the Lord suddenly stood before them. ... “Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people.” Luke 2:6-8
What does Christmas mean to you? Yes, it was yesterday but it’s still Christmas. And Christmas means different things to different people. So what does it mean to you?
Children think about games and toys. Teenagers are more concerned about the right clothes to wear, the brand of sneakers, the latest version of cellphone. Store owners think about the sales that may very well see them through the lean months of January and February. Many workers are hoping for a little extra in their paycheck this week.
I am still amazed each Christmas when I am reminded that God chose to announce His greatest gift the world has ever received to lowly shepherds on a hillside outside of Bethlehem of Judea.
Being a shepherd usually meant that you could not get a decent job or that you did not have a meaningful skill. They were necessary because lambs were important to the sacrifices in the Temple and were also a food source for the people. But shepherds were not respected. Yet, God chose to announce the birth of His Son to shepherds before anyone else.
To me that gives real meaning to John 3:16 which says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son...” That included plumbers, sanitation workers, delivery people, fast-food employees, rich and poor. Everyone.
“Unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior who is Christ, the Lord.” It tells us that no matter how insignificant you may think you are, God knows you, and you are important to Him. Please hear this! No matter how insignificant you may think you are, you are important to God.
Many times in Scripture God honored and used people that the world would often overlook or ignore. Think of Joseph, a teenager sold into slavery by his brothers and taken to Egypt. Yet, God used him to interpret Pharaoh’s dream and to deliver a very special message to this powerful ruler. God uses the lowly and despised to show His power.
When God wanted to send His Son into this world to bring salvation, He chose a peasant girl that probably did not own a second dress and certainly did not have a college education. But she was pure and God chose Mary to be the mother of His only begotten Son.
The world may look down its nose at the virgin birth and say, “That’s foolishness.” But Paul says in I Corinthians, “The foolishness of God is wiser than man’s wisdom, and the weakness of God is stronger than man’s strength.”
God delivered His message to shepherds. And Jesus, in His Sermon on the Mount in Matthew’s Gospel, said, “If God cares about sparrows and lilies, then He cares about you.” If God cares about shepherds, and gives them the greatest of announcements, then He cares about you.
Do you need to hear that today? Perhaps we have all known the feeling of rejection at times. We may have felt left out at times also. But God says, “I made the announcement to shepherds, and I make it to you, “Unto you a Savior is born.”
What does Christmas mean to you?
The Rev. Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.