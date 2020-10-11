“For a righteous man falls seven times, and tries again, but the wicked stumble in time of calamity.” — Proverbs 24:16
Students are having to learn in a different environment and without the security of classroom support. The possibility of failure looms large.
Perhaps COVID-19 has caused you a job loss. You feel like a failure.
You made a serious promise to God but have not kept it. Spiritual failure.
Others may have to deal with moral failure. You crossed the line when you knew that you should not have.
Wikipedia defines failure as “the state or condition of not meeting a desirable or intended objective and may be viewed as the opposite of success.”
Failure is a hard and painful process that’s as eye-opening as it is ego-shattering. In the middle of failure it seems that nothing can ease our pain. But failure, even though it hurts, is often necessary.
As a result of the pain that failure brings, it helps to shape and mold us for future success.
Throughout the course of history the most successful and famous people have failed — some quite often.
Did you know that Thomas Edison failed more than 9,000 times before he successfully invented the electric light bulb?
Winston Churchill stated, “Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.” I like to think of that as, “Accepting your failure without losing your faith is true bravery.”
Failure. It is a word that has the power to turn us red inside and outside. But it is also one of the reasons that I know the Bible was written by God and not by man. This inspired book is full of people who have failed. But if you or I had been writing we would have covered up all of those failures. We don’t like to publicize our failures.
But it also tells me that the God who wrote this book is a God of grace and mercy. That does not mean that He approves of sin and that we can try His patience. It just shows that He is willing to work with broken and wounded people.
Psalm 73:14 states, “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”
Remember Peter? The apostle? Bold, impetuous Peter? The man who said, “Lord, I will lay down my life for You.” The man who said, at Matthew 26:33, “Even though all may fall away because of You, I will never fall away.” Yet later a barnyard animal reminded him that he had denied his Lord three times.
Can you come back from failure? The answer is “Yes!” And I like the example of Peter.
Take a moment to read John 21:15-17. We often highlight the fact that Jesus asked Peter, “Do you love Me?” three times. Three times Peter denied the Lord; three times Jesus asked Peter, “Do you love Me?”
And Peter is definite, “Yes, I love You.”
Jesus could have said, “Peter, I’m really disappointed in you. You said you would not fall away no matter what.” He could have said, “Peter, you said you would stand for Me. You didn’t!”
Instead, Jesus said, “Do you love me more than these?” And the Lord was not referring to the fishing boats or his business. He was saying, “Do you love me more than these other disciples love Me?”
Peter had boasted of his love for Christ and had even contrasted it with that of other men. “I will lay down my life for Thy sake!” he says in John 13:37. Peter believed that he loved the Lord more than the other disciples did.
So Jesus said, “Feed My sheep.” In other words, do someone good for someone. Let others know that you have changed.
Did you ever wonder why so many of Jesus’ disciples were fishermen? Fishermen know how to work. They have courage and faith to go out “into the deep.” They have patience and persistence and they will not quit. They know how to cooperate with one another, and they are skilled at using the equipment and the boat.
Can you come back after failure? Yes! It’s all about loving God, serving people, and not quitting. As the Bible says in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” You can succeed.
Don’t give up. Draw closer to God instead.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.