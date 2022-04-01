I was leading worship in a Mexican rehab center near Puerto Vallarta. I knew that there might be spiritual manifestations that were abnormal to me.
The rest of the band had left the stage to pray for many struggling with different addictions. I was alone at the keyboard. I looked up and began to see strange facial expressions and what felt distinctly like incantations being spoken my way.
There were a few minutes that seemed straight out of a horror movie. A man pointing at me and shouting threats was in the back of the room. I sang louder to drown it out. Our ride came quickly, and we had to run out. I was panicked, having seen all that was in the room. I snatched the plug out of the wall, picked my keyboard up, and ran out the side door to the vehicle.
When I got to the car, everyone who had been praying was high-fiving and thrilled with how things went. I was distressed. Nervously, I begged our leader to pray over me because I wanted whatever those men in the back had cast on me to go away. I felt like I was covered in beetles. My skin was crawling, and my heart rate was way up.
Our leader said, “Get in the van. We have to go!”
My response was louder this time, “I need prayer. I’m freaking out.”
He didn’t flinch and forced me into the vehicle. My fear turned into anger. As just a couple of moments slipped by, he then looked at me and asked if I was saved. “Yes, I’m saved, but I’m also scared, and I don’t know what those guys wished on me,” I replied.
Brandon calmly quoted scripture to me. He said, “Greater is He that is in you than he that is in the world.” When he told me that, I had instant peace.
I feared the wrong thing. I was afraid of a few demonic glances and forgot the richest blessing of Christ’s blood that covered me. I left that moment with a new faith. I confidently walk in spiritually charged moments now, realizing who I am in Christ. God is greater than all, and He is with me!
If God is with me and for me, who cares who is against me? I will begin by humbling myself before Almighty God.
We are given three powerful reasons to fear God first and only. We learn that all of life comes from the fear of the Lord. Wisdom, knowledge, refuge, strength, joy, refreshment all come from fearing God. G.K. Chesterton said, “We fear men so much because we fear God so little.” Who needs to fear anything a man can do to us when God can give us life itself.
Not only does He give us life, but He is the only One who is able to destroy the soul, or bring eternal death. Jesus says to us in Matthew Chapter 10 that we should not fear men who can only kill our bodies. Instead, we should fear the One able to destroy the soul. So, the fear of the Lord brings life, and the lack of it brings eternal death.
Lastly, be reminded that God has the final word. No matter what you are enduring, no one can tell you how something will end. We cannot tell the future. However, God is already there. He knows how it will roll, so lean on Him, trusting that He’s got your back.
If you fear the One, you no longer have to fear anything else.