“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made know to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:6-7
The great English preacher, Charles Surgeon, said,”Anxiety does not empty tomorrow of its service, but only empties today of its strength.” Comedian Bert Kreischer said, “If there’s an adrenaline rush, I will find it; if there’s an anxiety attack, I will have it.” Most Americans live in the age of anxiety. And it keeps us from enjoying things as much as we could.
What is anxiety? Anxiety is a reaction to concerns we feel. Often our anxieties are focused on necessities we feel that we are lacking. This may be food, clothing, shelter, job, school, etc. Maybe we feel uncertain about the future. Jesus said in Matthew 6:34: “Do not worry about tomorrow; for tomorrow will care for itself.” Jesus made it very clear that my anxiety stems from a lack of faith in God’s ability to provide.
If you fully understand Paul’s writing in Philippians he is saying that the Christian life should be filled with joy regardless. So verse 6 is probably a verse that you would want to skip. He says, “Be anxious for nothing and prayerful for everything.” In other words, don’t worry and pray often.
That is the downfall of so many Christians. We sometimes actually like to worry! But Paul is saying, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving....” The word translated “nothing” in the Greek is very emphatic. Worry about absolutely nothing!
And the implication is that anxiety or worry is a sin. Most Christians have little difficulty in calling adultery, homosexuality or pornography sin because we may not be guilty of any of those things. But there are probably more Christians addicted to anxiety and worry than to all the other addictions combined.
The word “anxious” describes being divided and pulled in different directions. At its most basic level it pulls us from our trust in God in any given situation. I guess that describes you just like it describes me at times. Worry is a sin that all of us struggle with one time or another.
A professor at a leading university studied the things people worry about. His research discovered that 40% of the things we worry about never happen, 30% concerns the past, 12% are needless worries about health, 10% are about petty issues and 8% are legitimate concerns. That means that 92% of our “worry time” is wasted energy! And when we worry we are really saying that God can’t take care of us, that our problems are bigger than His promises.
The cure to anxiety is “worry about nothing; pray about everything.” Verse 6 uses four different terms for prayer. Prayer: this is the broadest word for communication with God. Supplication: the word conveys the idea of sharing personal needs and problems. Thanksgiving: our prayers should be accompanied by a heart of gratitude for all that God has done for us in the past. Requests: this speaks of specific petitions rather than vague generalities.
But Paul makes it clear that worry and prayer cannot coexist at the same time. You can either pray or worry, but you cannot sincerely pray and worry. You counter worry with prayer.
Paul promises if you choose to pray instead of worry, God will cover you. Verse 7 states: “And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” When you pray instead of worrying, God’s peace will flood your whole being.
I’m not there 100% yet, but I’m praying a lot more than I used to. How about you?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.