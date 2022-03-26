It is good to be back.
I suppose I should at first acknowledge with a bit of regret and more than a bit of embarrassment that I have not written this supposedly “weekly” column on anything like a regular basis for the better part of a year.
This was never my intention.
Sometime last summer I began to take on some new responsibilities on the news reporting front in order to fill part of the void left when Miles and Nicole Layton departed The Perquimans Weekly and Chowan Herald.
For all of last summer and into the fall of last year, I continued to cover to the best of my ability Chowan and Perquimans counties while still occasionally revisiting my work in Pasquotank and Camden.
Over time I got some much-needed relief on the Chowan front from Tyler Newman while continuing to cover Perquimans County and the town of Hertford, and resuming more of my responsibilities in Pasquotank and Camden — especially in regards to K-12 schools and the local institutions of higher education.
All the while in the back of my mind I kept saying to myself, “You need to get back to writing the column next week.”
Somehow “next week” never seemed to come. It’s strange how time can slip away and the best of intentions can become mere dreams from the past.
But intentions have to become reality at some point in order to mean anything, and this is the week that happens.
And of course the biggest challenge in recent weeks has been on the home front. Many of you already know that Jane — who is the love of my life and has tolerated my sometimes inexplicable idiosyncrasies for nearly four decades combined of dating and marriage — has recently faced and now is recovering from what has been a life-threatening illness.
For those readers who have now known this I thought it was important to report that as essential background for my comments this week.
Some readers may not have been familiar with Jane’s illness, but the key takeaway is that she now is recovering toward renewed health at a miraculous pace. Our family is enormously blessed and extremely grateful.
So that’s my update and my attempt at some kind of explanation for the long absence of this column.
I hope I’m hitting my stride again now and believe I am back to a consistent weekly basis for the column.
Many readers tell me they like my comments about country music, whether they agree with them or not. And most (at least of those who mention my music preferences) seem to largely agree with my take on where country music has been, is now and might be going in the future.
With that in mind I plan to share in next week’s column some thoughts on this year’s Grammy nominations in the country category.
For now I just want to say again that I am thankful and am glad to be back.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.