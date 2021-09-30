"I’m home. I'm hungry. I want a snack!"
How many times have we heard this when we ask our kids how school was that day?
Usually the conversation goes something like this:
Parent: "I know school was great today. Let’s talk about what you learned."
Child: “Well we counted to 10, we learned about a circle and the color red, but I’m hungry and I’m tired. Can I have a snack?”
When you hear the word “snack,” what foods do you think of? Many people may think snacking is a bad thing. However, nutritious snacks can actually play a role in helping us maintain a healthy weight. It is important to keep the right snacks in the house and for when you're on the go.
Giving preschoolers snacks in between meals can teach them structured times for eating, which may help them regulate how much they eat when it’s meal or snack time. Offering a few different snack options can help them feel like they have some control over what they eat — which we know can be very important to a preschooler. Try and feed your child snacks (and meals) without distractions like television or video games so they can focus on the food and avoid overeating.
We can get our children excited about eating healthy snacks by preparing the snacks in a fun way. For example, you can make “ants on a log” (celery with peanut butter and raisins) or fruit cut into fun shapes like stars. Also, let your kids participate in making the snacks. Preschoolers can help wash fresh fruits and vegetables, place crackers in a bowl, scoop peanut butter out of a jar, and more!
So what kind of snacks are best choices for our preschoolers? Avoid those high in salt, sugar and fat. Examples include chips, candy, cookies and other sweets.
Always provide your youngster at least one cut-up fruit or vegetable. Examples include banana slices, a mandarin orange, bell pepper slices, and cucumber slices.
Like fruits and vegetables, whole grains provide fiber and other vitamins and minerals. Try whole grain snacks like low-sugar or whole grain cereal, whole wheat crackers, and brown rice cakes.
Lastly, include a non-fat or low-fat dairy product like milk, yogurt or cheese.
With the right snacks, we can help our preschoolers grow healthy and strong!
Here's a recipe for a healthy snack:
Tooty-Fruity pudding cup
Makes 8 servings, serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
• 1 (3.4-ounce) box instant vanilla pudding
• 2 cups skim milk
• 2 cups fresh or canned fruit of your choice, sliced
• 1½ cups crunchy granola cereal
Directions
1. Mix pudding according to package instructions, using the 2 cups of milk. Cover with plastic wrap and chill until set.
2. Using 8 individual small paper cups, layer the following ingredients: fruit, pudding then cereal.
3. Repeat the layers for each cup
For additional information on the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, contact the Pasquotank County Extension Center at 338-3954. Visit Pasquotank Cooperative Extension on the web at https://pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu, or the EFNEP site at https://www.ncefnep.org
Della Hicks is an Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program educator with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.