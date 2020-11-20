It has gotten cold.
Maybe it will have warmed up a bit by the time you read this, but when I woke up Thursday morning it was downright cold. I looked outside and the street was white, not from snow but from frost.
A single set of tire marks bore witness to some brave soul who had already ventured out into the cold air.
I was not far behind. For the second morning in a row I scraped ice off my windshield and windows before setting out.
Yes, it has turned off cold.
For those not familiar with the phrase “turned off cold,” it’s one I used to hear fairly often — mostly from older people — 35 or 40 years ago.
Living in rural area of North Carolina during that time, I found myself using the phrase myself from time to time. It seemed then like a fairly routine, if somewhat quaint, way of acknowledging the change in the weather.
Now it feels sort of nostalgic, a leftover from a bygone era when I had not heard of COVID-19, sports were played in their normal seasons, and people like Mickey Gilley, Don Williams and Dan Fogelberg were on the radio on a regular basis.
I have sometimes wondered about the meaning or origin of “turned off cold.”
I’m not sure precisely how it came about but for me it seems like a reference to turning off a path or road, and indicates a change of direction that could be subject to changing back on fairly short notice. You might turn off the path, but can return to it if you need to or want to.
It shouldn’t seem surprising to me that it’s cold in November, but then again I was swimming in the ocean at Kitty Hawk just 10 days ago.
So it seems sudden to me whether it is or not.
And I figure the cold might not linger long. Often it comes quickly and just as quickly goes.
I’m OK with that. I have chosen to live in a place where it sometimes gets cold but only rarely stays cold for any considerable length of time.
I know there are some of you who love snow and maybe you’ll see some before Christmas.
Or maybe you won’t. After all, weather predictions are tentative in this part of the world.
I’m no big fan of snow but I’ll be as happy as anyone else if it snows at Christmas.
I can only remember one or two white Christmases in North Carolina in my lifetime but it always feels extra special.
Even a close call, say a snowfall that comes a week or so before Christmas and melts before Christmas Day gets here, is not too bad.
But I’m still not packing my shorts away for the winter. I know it will be in the upper 70s at least within a couple of weeks.
Reggie Ponder is a writer for The Daily Advance.